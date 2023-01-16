January 16, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Miss Universe was accused of fraud when she won the Miss USA title

Lane Skeldon January 16, 2023 2 min read

Accusations of fraud about the US candidate in the contest Miss Universe They started 2022 since the 28-year-old won the national competition last year.

The Miss USA contest was held in October 2022 and days after 28-year-old R’Bonney Gabriel was chosen as the winner, becoming the first Filipino-American to win the Miss USA title, her fellow contestants expressed their outrage, asserting that everything had been arranged. Until the Texas representative wins that night.

After the coronation of the new queen, who was also the first Asian American contestant to win the title of Miss Texas USA, all of the contestants walked off the stage, refusing to crown the winner.

“Most Miss USA contestants feel very strongly that there is favoritism towards Miss Texas USA and we have the receipts to prove it,” a Miss USA contestant said last October.

“I have no words,” he wrote. Another Miss Teen USA contestant said, “The way I entered this pageant and gave it every last bit of my heart and soul…we felt humiliated, thinking we entered something with a fair chance.”

Following these accusations, the Miss Universe Organization announced that it would conduct a thorough investigation to which no response has yet been obtained. The current Miss USA and Miss Universe at the time denied that the pageant was rigged.

“The current accusations are based on perception, not on the truth,” he said. “I would never want to participate in a rigged pageant. I know all of the contestants worked hard to prepare and I don’t want these accusations to tarnish the accomplishments of all the women who competed in Miss USA this year,” R’Bonney Gabriel said when accused by her peers.

See also  Janet Barbosa angry at Magali Medina for saying she washes her face in America Howy Webb Any Celebrities | eye width

The young woman was the winner of the Miss Universe 2022 title, which was held last Saturday, January 14, in New Orleans, USA, and her election sparked great controversy, as many asserted that the candidate should not have won the competition.

Information site for the global Dominican community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Baby Gaitan designs the perfect shorts to show off the perfect buttocks at 50

January 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The hardest message against Biko: “You felt small next to Shakira … You are immature”

January 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Controversial Miss Universe 2023: Should Amanda Dudamel, Miss Venezuela, have won and not Raboni Gabriel?

January 15, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Miss Universe was accused of fraud when she won the Miss USA title

January 16, 2023 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) | Green comet visible in January 2023: When, when and how to see today in Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Spain | Sciences

January 16, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The plane made an emergency landing after striking a bird in Florida

January 16, 2023 Winston Hale
6 min read

Barbarita Lara: Chile’s first winner of the Ada Byron Award for Women’s Technology

January 16, 2023 Zera Pearson