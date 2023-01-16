Miss Universe was accused of fraud when she won the Miss USA title

Accusations of fraud about the US candidate in the contest Miss Universe They started 2022 since the 28-year-old won the national competition last year.

The Miss USA contest was held in October 2022 and days after 28-year-old R’Bonney Gabriel was chosen as the winner, becoming the first Filipino-American to win the Miss USA title, her fellow contestants expressed their outrage, asserting that everything had been arranged. Until the Texas representative wins that night.

After the coronation of the new queen, who was also the first Asian American contestant to win the title of Miss Texas USA, all of the contestants walked off the stage, refusing to crown the winner.

“Most Miss USA contestants feel very strongly that there is favoritism towards Miss Texas USA and we have the receipts to prove it,” a Miss USA contestant said last October.

“I have no words,” he wrote. Another Miss Teen USA contestant said, “The way I entered this pageant and gave it every last bit of my heart and soul…we felt humiliated, thinking we entered something with a fair chance.”

Following these accusations, the Miss Universe Organization announced that it would conduct a thorough investigation to which no response has yet been obtained. The current Miss USA and Miss Universe at the time denied that the pageant was rigged.

“The current accusations are based on perception, not on the truth,” he said. “I would never want to participate in a rigged pageant. I know all of the contestants worked hard to prepare and I don’t want these accusations to tarnish the accomplishments of all the women who competed in Miss USA this year,” R’Bonney Gabriel said when accused by her peers.

The young woman was the winner of the Miss Universe 2022 title, which was held last Saturday, January 14, in New Orleans, USA, and her election sparked great controversy, as many asserted that the candidate should not have won the competition.