Salvador Nasrallah resigns from his position as presidential appointee 5 min read

Salvador Nasrallah, president of the El Salvador Honduras Party (PSH) and presidential candidate elected in alliance with the Freedom and Reconstruction Party (Libre), announced on Monday his resignation from office after two years and two months in office.

The engineer and television presenter explained to the media upon his arrival at the presidential house that his resignation would be submitted to President Xiomara Castro, and would later be submitted to the National Conference.

In this sense, he urged the representatives of the National Assembly to accept his resignation from a position appointed by the President, which would require a vote in his favour, at a minimum.

In addition, Salvador Nasrallah explained that after his resignation, he will also seek to run for president in the 2025 elections.

In this way, this will be the third time that a presidential appointee has sought, so far, to become head of the executive branch, since he was a candidate in 2013 for the Anti-Corruption Party (PAC) and in 2017 independently in an electoral alliance with Libre.

In 2021, he ran for president, but in October of that year, a month before the elections, he joined an alliance with the current president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, to be appointed as a presidential candidate.

