April 2, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Salvador Nasrallah resigns from his position as presidential appointee

Salvador Nasrallah resigns from his position as presidential appointee

Phyllis Ward April 2, 2024 5 min read

Salvador Nasrallah, president of the El Salvador Honduras Party (PSH) and presidential candidate elected in alliance with the Freedom and Reconstruction Party (Libre), announced on Monday his resignation from office after two years and two months in office.

