Dismissal of the First Secretary of the Communist Party of Mantua, in Pinar del Río

Leosmara Rodriguez Sorianowho since November 2022 had been serving as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in the municipality of Mantua, in Pinar del Río, has just been removed from her position, according to local media. Tilly Pinar.

The “released” leader – in the usual official terminology – will be replaced by… Noel Camejo Perez44 years old, history graduate.

Camijo Pérez was first secretary of the municipality of Goan and a member of the regional office. In the PCC he worked as a member of the municipal office to take care of political and ideological activity in the same municipality and an official of the regional committee in the field of agro-food from 2022 until the present.

In the autobiography of the newly appointed leader, there is no shortage of reference to studies “in the Party school system.”

The dismissal of Leosmara Rodriguez was announced at the plenary session of the Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China in Mantua on the proposal of the Cadre Committee of the Party Central Committee.

the next The usual secrecy of the Cuban government when announcing most dismissals from political positions, and the reasons that led to the “release” of Leosmara Rodríguez Soriano were not specified.He remained in office for only one year and four months.

However, the official memorandum indicated that in the plenary session chaired by Yamili Ramos Cordero, the first secretary of the region “The efforts and dedication of Comrade Leosmara Rodríguez Soriano were recognized,” and it was indicated that she “will assume other duties in the administration.” Tasks not specified.

Leosmara Rodriguez, 43, sociology graduate, before becoming first secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in Mantua, headed the Union of Young Communists (UJC) in that municipality.

Since the beginning of the year, the Cuban government has taken steps on several occasions. The first secretaries of the CPC in three provinces were dismissed.

At the beginning of February, he was dismissed José Ramón Monteagudo Ruiz, First Secretary of the Communist Party of China in Santiago de Cuba. Then it followed Levan Izquierdo Alonso sacked in Ciego de Avila.

In recent days it has been the news Dismissal of Suseli Morva, nicknamed the “millionaire psychiatrist.” Since 2020, he has served as First Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in Matanzas Province.

Such moves took place at the head of the Communist Party amid the expectations it generated The dismissal and subsequent investigation for corruption of Alejandro Gil FernandezWho was Deputy Prime Minister of the Cuban regime and Minister of Economy and Planning.