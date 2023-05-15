May 15, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Salinas Plego responded by Half a Metro. Shut up inche nano asshole

Lane Skeldon May 15, 2023 1 min read

Medio Metro and Ricardo Salinas Plego They are two characters constantly It became a trend on social mediaeither through your videos or comments.

On this occasion, both of them had a battle at TwitterAfter the famous dancer was criticized Patrick Borghetti After the controversial comments described as racist against the actress Halle Bailey, star of The Little Mermaid.

How did the lawsuit between Medio Metro and Salinas Pliego begin?

after the interview Patricio Borghetti to Halle Bailey has become a trend Medio Metro slammed the driver for the comments he made, accusing him of being unprepared and Leave a bad photo at the international level.

Patricio Borghetti makes it clear that he is unwilling to give interviews, which gives a bad impression on television programs at the national level. But what can be expected from Tv Azteca when the owner is so tacky?“.

What did the owner of TV Azteca reply?

It is well known that Ricardo Salinas Plego He usually responds directly and frankly to people who speak ill of him or his companies, so he never hesitated. Defending his TV station driver.

“Shut up in the asshole nano and start dancing!”.

See also  Her boyfriend, Ryan Antonio, has already met the Miss Universe family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

La Sonora Santanera can sue Eric Rubin and Andrea Legarreta

May 15, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Milan, son of Shakira and Pique, surprising author of the final piano version of the song “Acrostic”

May 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How Melissa Kluge Warned Jefferson Farfan Webb Ugo Farandola | eye width

May 14, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

He is eight years old, and while playing in the schoolyard, he finds an ancient stone that has baffled archaeologists

May 15, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

“They can’t get parole indefinitely.”

May 15, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

A 70-Year-Old Man Thought He Won $100 Playing Powerball, But The Prize Was Actually $50,000

May 15, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Salinas Plego responded by Half a Metro. Shut up inche nano asshole

May 15, 2023 Lane Skeldon