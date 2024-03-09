Salinas business creates 'Maripily Power' tray – Telemundo Puerto Rico

When it comes to supporting our loved ones, Puerto Ricans go all out! And in business Del Chicharron Road In Salinas, they had an excellent idea to promote the rescue of Puerto Rico's hurricane, Maribelle, from being wiped out at La Casa de los Vamosos.

At the restaurant, they created a “Maripily Power” tray, which according to a post they made on their Facebook page, will cost $40 and everyone who orders it must show that they voted for the Puerto Rican to be removed from the list of candidates. .

“This is very easy, whoever votes for Maribelli gets this week's special for 40 pesos, where 6 people eat with VAT,” they wrote.

To vote, once you access the page, you must register with your Facebook or Gmail account. Only one vote will be allowed per account or email. The change arises as an action to avoid group voting.

Click on this link to vote: https://www.telemundo.com/shows/lacasadelosfamosos/vota

Anyone from among the 50 United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico can vote.

For Puerto Rican residents, due to the time change, voting will open on Thursday after the candidates are announced, after 9:30 PM until 2 AM. Fridays and Sundays from approximately 8pm to 2am; and Monday from 8 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and approximately 9:30 p.m.

Do you have problems voting?

Many users reported that they had problems casting their votes in La Casa de los Famosos, because when entering the page the message “Thank you for voting” or “Your vote has been recorded” appears.

Here's what you should do:

You should clear your browser history

Go to your device settings, turn off WiFi and connect mobile data

Put your cell phone in airplane mode for a few seconds and then remove it

Remember to do this using your mobile data, as this will allow you to vote without any problem

If you can't follow these steps, try doing so in incognito mode

All voting rules and voting link are here: https://www.telemundo.com/shows/la-casa-de-los-famosos/vota-en-la-casa-de-los-famosos-rcna27574

Follow LCDLF LIVE 24/7 here