25 GB + free WhatsApp and a “gift” worth 2,000 Cuban pesos

Recharge to Cuba from abroad and get 25GB + Free WhatsApp for 24 hours Etecsa is offering this new promotion for international recharge. Find out all the details here.

Etecsa's “deal” offers have ended in Cuba, but promotions continue for those paying from outside the island.

A week ago, Cuban Telecom I launched a show International shipping is available throughout March. To recharge between 500 cups and 1250 cups, they “give” an additional 14 GB and unlimited internet (from 12:00 AM to 7:00 AM).”

Now they are adding a new promotion that they are announcing under the following slogan: “Bonus of 25GB + free WhatsApp 24 hours a day for 30 daysIn this article, we tell you everything you need to know.

When does the Etecsa free WhatsApp recharge start and what does it consist of?

The offer will be valid from March 11 to 17, 2024. Every prepaid customer who gets an international recharge in that period – equal to or greater than 500 cups and not more than 1,250 cups – will receive an additional bonus of 25 GB (for all networks) in addition to enjoying the Free WhatsApp (24 hours a day).

Furthermore, Etecsa notes that “if in the last 30 days a customer has received: international recharges, plans or promotions, he will earn a credit of 2,000 COP that will be added to the amount of funds recharged in his main balance.”

Example: If a customer gets an international refill of 500 cups, they will get:

Balance of 500 cups

Additional 25 GB (for all networks, valid for 30 days)

WhatsApp is free 24 hours a day (valid for 30 days).

If in the last 30 days this customer has also received: international recharges, plans or promotions, he or she will earn 2,000 COP. Then you will enjoy:

2500 cups in your main balance (500 cups received from shipping + 2000 cups).

Additional 25 GB (for all networks, valid for 30 days)

WhatsApp is free 24 hours a day (valid for 30 days).

What happens if I receive multiple recharges in Cuba?

A customer who gets multiple recharges during the promotional period, whether on the same day or on different days, accumulates both main and bonus balance. This means that the validity of the reward increases with each new recharge, allowing the customer to enjoy its benefits for a longer period, according to the Etecsa website.

Is it possible to transfer this bonus to another cell line in Cuba?

As you know, rewards cannot be transferred to another cell line, only for the consumption of the recharged line. You can only transfer from the main balance.

Can I top up at MLC stores or using my MiTransfer Wallet USD account in Cuba?

According to the company, this is not possible. This can only be done through the websites of international distributors.

What is the cost of shipping back from outside Cuba?

According to EtexaInternational distributors determine these prices taking into account the transaction and exchange rate in each country.

How can I check how much balance and rewards I have remaining?

By dialing *222*266# or *222*BON# from your mobile phone, you can know the status of your reward. By querying *222# you can monitor the status of your main balance.