Saint Mark | UNMSM | Suspension of the exam in the field of health sciences on December 10 and 11 | National University of San Marcos | rmmn | gear

The National University of San Marcos (UNMSM) You mentioned that the entrance exam for the field of health sciences will be held on two dates: Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 December of this year.

In a statement, the UN mission indicated that applicants in vocational schools corresponding to the field of health sciences will take the test on Saturday, December 10.

On Sunday, December 11, applicants for the human medicine profession will be evaluated. In addition, the evaluation dates that were agreed upon during the extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers have been set University Councilwhich was held on Tuesday, November 29.

The exam is suspended

American University Dean Jerry Ramon suspended the exam on Sunday, October 23, for the health sciences field, following a breach of UNMSM’s security order.

“Students don’t lose their entitlement. The payments they make are generated there. But more than just thinking about the economic loss San Marcos might suffer, we think about the benefit to students who make the effort and study to get into San Marcos.He said on that occasion.

The exam was canceled after the Peruvian National Police (PNP) discovered and arrested 3 applicants who were carrying devices for filtering exam questions outside. This is in collusion with the third parties that indicated the answers.