Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has denounced that he is isolated in prison in “extremely hellish” conditions.

Alexey Navalny was again transferred to solitary confinement (Reuters/Evgenia Novozhinina)

Russian opposition leader imprisoned Alexei Navalny This Tuesday he denounced his transfer again to solitary confinement and that He suffers from “extremely hellish” conditions in prison.

Navalny, 46, is serving an 11-and-a-half-year sentence in a maximum security penal colony for fraud and contempt of court, charges he says were fabricated by the government. Russian President Vladimir Putin to silence him.

A documentary about the Russian opposition leader won an Oscar last month.

Navalny said he was released from solitary confinement on Friday and sentenced to another 15 days in jail on Monday after his supporters launched an investigation showing that the prison service overpaid for the cabbage and appropriated the excess.

So, the day after my colleagues announced their research on these funny cabbage stories, They put me in the cell (confinement), and immediately began to prepare a “work cell” for me and changed the daily routine, turning it from hellish into very hellish.He denounced it on his social networks.

Vadim KobsevNavalny’s lawyer denounced on Tuesday that the political prisoner’s health had deteriorated in recent days due to a stomach ailment after he was passed through a punishment cell. “Navalny, of course, writes flattering posts, but he does not write in them that on the night from Friday to Saturday an ambulance was called to his cell because of a stomach ailment that aggravated after another shizo (punishment cell, in Russian). Kobsev commented on his personal page on the website. Twitter “It’s a disease for which no one can cure it.”

According to Navalny’s medical records, in the last 15 days since he was transferred to the punishment cell, He lost eight kilograms of weight: “The medicine packages sent by the mother are not received by the post office and are returned to her.”

The harsh measures in prison against the opponent, whose routine is walking around seven in the morning – when there is no sun yet – relate to the publication of an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) on the purchase of products in prison at inflated prices.

A view of the IK-6 penal colony, where Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is serving his sentence, in the Vladimir region (Reuters/Yulia Morozova)

The Kremlin critic, who survived a poisoning attempt in 2020, has been in punishment cells several times in the past year and his supporters say his life is in danger as his health deteriorates.

The Russian Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Russia alleged that Navalny’s supporters helped assassinate the blogger. Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg.

Last week, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office had requested a 25-year prison sentence for opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, in pre-trial detention for a year, accused of high treason, cooperation with NATO countries and dissemination of false information about the Russian army in Ukraine.

“The deliberations took place today. The public prosecutor requested 25 years imprisonment.” Maria Easmontthe liberal politician’s lawyer, according to local newspaper reports.

According to the indictment, Kara-Murza “knowingly spread false information” by accusing the Russian military of bombing residential areas, hospitals and schools in Ukraine during the March 2022 intervention in the Arizona House of Representatives.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office requested a 25-year prison term for politician Vladimir Kara-Murza (AP Photo)

In addition, he is accused of high treason, which in this country is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and working with an NGO that has been declared persona non grata by Russian justice.

After the session, which was held behind closed doors, the opponent’s advocate confirmed that her client had lost 17 kilograms during his stay in pre-trial detention.

Kara Murza was unable to attend the last sessions because of her lawyer. due to a marked deterioration in his health.which prevented him from even getting into the truck to go to court.

Recently, the opponent’s lawyers reported that Kara-Murza was diagnosed in prison with multiple neuropathy of the lower extremities as a result of two poisonings he had in 2015 and 2017.

Kara-Murza survived two poisoning attempts, in 2015 and 2017. According to the Bellingcat investigative group, he was previously followed by the same FSB unit that later poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who in turn is serving eight years in prison.

With information from Reuters, EFE and Europa Press

Read on:

Russia prepares electronic calls to expedite mobilization and prevents those who are notified of leaving the country

The Russians took their children: these mothers traveled and brought them back

The United States condemned the unfair detention of Ivan Gershkovich and urged Russia to release him