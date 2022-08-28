Ronaldo’s new rudeness, which has spread widely and angered users on social networks

The new insolence of Cristiano Ronaldo that has gone viral

Cristiano Ronaldo He was once again the protagonist of the game Manchester United. On this occasion, as in the last duel against Liverpool, Portugal He came back to take a place in the bank His team won 1-0 against Southampton.

Despite entering after 70 minutes to play the final part of the match, the 37-year-old footballer It has become a trend in social networks Not because of what happened during that period but because of what happened next to St Mary’s.

In the run-up to the match, the Portuguese approached the commentators and this time, unlike at Old Trafford, He chose to salute all the previous players. The video is now traveling the world and has stirred up some divided opinions after seeing how Avoid greeting the announcer.

That was in the preview of Manchester United and Liverpool



Ronaldo’s rudeness to Carragher in the run-up to the match against Liverpool

Primarily from England they confirmed that this Portuguese work Just intensified what happened before, when Deny salutations to Jimmy Carragher After the statements he made about him in the run-up to the match against Networks.

in this occasion, CR7 came and He greeted his former colleagues, And now hanging from Sports Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes. At the same time, he also engaged in a hug with the former striker Peter Crouchwho, like Carragher, are followers of Liverpool.

The moment in question began to spread rapidly on social networks, and it was there that users noticed the details. “How much does it cost to shake hands with a woman?”asked one. Another sneered, while a third joked: “He has a wife and children, he wouldn’t hug her.” “Could it be that she also spoke ill of him?”

During the same dispatch, submitted, Lynsey Hepgrave He recalled what had happened and joked: “I was the one left blank this time. I wasn’t very happy with Ryo.”

Cristiano Ronaldo was not in the starting line-up against Southampton (Reuters)

In the same photos, a special comedic moment with Ferdinand can also be seen. when approached, Ronaldo threw some water on him The former defender, dressed in all white, reprimanded him, “I’ve got suede boots and you’re throwing water at me, man!”

It must be remembered that the historical defender red demon The 43-year-old referred to the episode he was exposed to CR7 With Carragher on his show vibe with fiveCarragher said Ronaldo was the problem and things like that. Trust me, Cristiano saw those comments and thought of going there. I just needed to calm him down, humiliate him, and photograph him in any way.”

