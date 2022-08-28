‘Potro’ Gutiérrez pulls Cruz Azul out of trouble with his triumphant debut in Liga MX

2022-08-27

Initially off the bench Raul “Potro” GutierrezThe blue cross Beat Queretaro 2-1 this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium on the 11th date of the 2022 Opening MX . League. The Mexican strategist took over Machine After dismissal Diego Aguirre He made his home debut as a temporary coach in a remarkable way: breaking a four-game losing streak.

In the 33rd minute, the Argentine Charles Rotondi And scored 1-0 for Cruz Azul with a header from Uruguay, Gonzalo Carneiro. In 55 minutes, the locals suffered the expulsion of Ivan Bravo. Thus, the Ghanaian Clifford Apogee He tied the score 1-1 to “Galos Blancos” of Queretaro at 77 with a touch of the ball nearly on the edge of the small area. At age 83, Uruguay Christian Tabo He pumped the ball from the edge of the area and Uruguay goalkeeper Washington Aguirre covered the Cement Workers 2-1.

With this result, the blue cross He reached 11 points and left Querétaro with seven units at the bottom of the rating. – Potro will continue – After the match, the head of the foundation, Victor Velasquez, was asked if he foal will continue to drive Machine Where he fell out of coaching the U-20 team. “Of course of course. You have to give him confidence,” the manager said, referring to “the win was very difficult, but we are very happy after what we went through.” Humiliating 7-0 received against America in the previous history.