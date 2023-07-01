Rock music and studies: the story of Diego Rinaldi, the man from Corrientes who won nine university titles

Born in Goya 53 years ago, Diego Santiago Rinaldi comes from a traditional family with strong foundations directly linked by work and commitment. A merchant father, a teacher mother, the goals were always clear: to obtain a university degree.

Elementary school in the regular school, high school in the Colegio Nacional, all mixed with soccer weekends in the youth goal of Huracán de Goya, Diego lived a childhood and adolescence like no one else, with a passion on the horizon: music.

Diego said when he fearlessly faced the end of his biochemistry career, along with La Murga, a pioneering band made up of friends from Goya that started out as a game and today is established as one of the most popular bands in the region.

The title of biochemist (1997) was far from a natural consequence of the challenge posed by Diego: it was only the beginning of an impressive university path.

Achievements followed: Pharmacist (2002), Bachelor of Chemical Sciences (2007), and Lawyer (2023) as degree titles.

To this we must add our postgraduates: International Expert in Toxicology (2008), International Master in Toxicology (2009), Master of Environmental Sciences (2015), Doctor of Chemical Sciences (2020), and Diploma in Cannabis and Its Medical Uses (2022) ).

“The message I bring from my parents who always told me it’s possible. My brothers (Pablo and Mauro) and I know what it means not to give up. Also, who said that one can’t make music and at the same time train and train. It may sound complicated, but it’s totally possible” .

Will there be more? …with Diego you’ll never know. If only it was known that La Murga continues to play…and more than ever.

Nicknames for Rinaldi

grades

biochemical. Issued by the College of Exact, Natural and Surveying Sciences, National University of the Northeast. Reg. Univ. No. 33,003 (1997).

Pharmacist Issued by the College of Agricultural Industries, National University of the Northeast. University Regulation No. 45.165 (2002).

Bachelor of Chemical Sciences (or. analytical) issued by the College of Exact, Natural and Surveying Sciences of the National University of the Northeast. No. 58524 (2007).

lawyer He recently received a degree from UNNE’s Faculty of Law and Political Science.

Graduate certificates

International expert in toxicology Issued by the illustrious official college of chemists in Seville, Spain. Reg. Univ. No. 72/Expertox 2008 (2008).

International Master in Toxicology Issued by the illustrious official college of chemists in Seville, Spain. Reg. Univ. No. 72/Mastertox 2009 (2009).

MSc in Environmental Sciences Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences, University of Buenos Aires 2015

PhD in Chemical Sciences. Issued by the Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences of the National University of Catamarca.” (2020)

Diploma in cannabis and its medicinal uses. Arturo Gorecchi University. (2022)

400-sheet biographical summary of permanent training, but also as a coach, research and teaching in Argentina, Paraguay and Spain.

A summary of the activities undertaken as a professional

In terms of employment, from 1997 to 2002 he worked in the chemical laboratory of the Corrientes Provincial Police. There he established the Department of Toxicology, and collaborated in the identification of toxic substances for patients at the Juan Pablo II Children’s Hospital in the city of Corrientes.

Then, since 2003, he joined the Forensic Medicine Authority of the Judicial Authority of the County of Corrientes, honor by honor, and developed an agreement between the Supreme Court of Justice and the Faculty of Exact Natural Sciences and Survey UNNE for the use of the facilities of this institution, since the judiciary lacked a chemical laboratory.

In 2005, he won the Judiciary Forensic Biochemist Competition. With a personal loan, he acquired a used gas chromatograph and set up the first forensic laboratory in the small space of the Vidal Hospital where the judicial morgue operated.

In 2008, at the request of the then head of STJ Dr. Eduardo Varizano, working with INVICO and the Provincial Department of Public Health, the Institute of Forensic Medicine was established with autopsy rooms, offices, medical offices, three biochemical laboratories and a histopathology with state-of-the-art equipment at the time in the current location on a plot of land in Llano Hospital, donated by the Ministry of Public Health to the Judicial Authority. There she would have been at the cutting edge of forensic science in the country and Mercosur.

In 2009, he was appointed representative of the Northeast Region (NEA) for meetings organized by the Council of Prosecutors, Prosecutors, Defenders, General Counsel of the Argentine Republic and the Federal Council for Criminal Policy, where a commission of 5 forensic experts from different provinces of the country was for the development of concrete In 2009 the Regional Laboratories for Criminal Investigation, the establishment of forensic laboratories where they did not exist and / or the processing of existing laboratories throughout the country.

In 2010, he created the FACENyA UNNE Forensic Medicine Chair for students of the biochemistry profession, a chair he continues to offer pro bono and honor to date. Students from other jobs and from other countries are also voluntarily trained in this chair. This is in addition to the teaching career that started in the same institution since 2001 and which continued in a professional and free manner.

In 2012, other forensic disciplines such as computer science, criminology, forensic physics, etc. were integrated into the network, and again cabinets were set up all over the country and, in Corrientes, a corps of experts, laboratories and equipment for what It is today the UFIE UDT of the Corrientes District Prosecutor’s Office.

Since 2016 he has been working as a Biochemist at the UFIE Laboratory of the General Ministry of the Judicial Power in Corrientes where he develops various assignments of judicial interest such as analytical chemistry, analytical toxicology, legal pharmacology, legal environmental chemistry, legal chemistry, advising on Cases transcendental to the jurisdictional powers of Nea.

During 2018, he was Co-Director and Coordinator of the Diploma I in Clinical Toxicology with a Public Health Emphasis, which was developed at the UNNE School of Medicine, endorsed by the Ministry of Health and the University’s School of Biochemistry. Chaco County.

In October 2018 and then in February and March 2019, he completed his training at the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Medicine of the Ministry of Justice in Madrid, Spain.

From November 2021 to May 2023 he was called as technical director by SE.PRO.FI (State Association for the Production and Experimental Development of Medical Cannabis Oil of the Province of Corrientes) to set up laboratories and select working technologies, which again successfully.

He is a member of the Working Groups on Toxicology in Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the Caribbean.

He also teaches classes in Paraguay, teaching postgraduate courses in forensic medicine and in coordination with the national police in the neighboring country.

He has orders to go to work in the National Judicial Mortuary Laboratory since 2016, and he has also been called to work in the Toxicology Laboratory of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain since 2019.