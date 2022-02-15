Return of reinforcements with work visa in hand

Angel Romero and Evan Morales will return to Mexico today after processing their work visa; The restructuring of the board of directors continues after the departure of Alvaro Davila.

This Thursday the whole environment blue cross After announcing The unexpected and sudden departure of Alvaro Davila As CEO of the club, as well as a surprise Jaime Urdiales back in chargeafter staying out of the limelight within the same club.

This is why the transition will continue these days in La Noria officeswhile there is no trace of Davila and start in Ordiales settlementBut not everything is dark MachineBecause in the subject of sports only there is a lot good news for team John Renoso Ago Latest Enhancements They will be ready for For the first time as cement workers.

Check out the Cruz Azul news today, Friday, February 11th

Angel Romero and Evan Morales Travel this Thursday to United State To complete their immigration procedures and formally register as soon as possible in MX . League In order to be taken into account Juan Renoso in Clausura 2022, So both are expected on Friday Paraguay is like Chile They have already returned to Mexico City with work visa In hand, then enter the first advertisement From blue crossThis Saturday, for the fifth round.

Machine welcome Jaime Urdiales to the position he previously held, since his arrival at the Cement Club in December 2019, where he will once again be responsible for making major sporting decisions at the organisation, just as he did Alvaro Davila Until yesterday, after staying in Other fees Inside the club but out of the limelight.

The uncertainty over the future of Paraguay defender Juan Escobar is over, because this day The machine announced its side renewal for another three years Defending Celestes’ colors, shutting down any rumor of his departure to Brazilian football and other performances.