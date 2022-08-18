Report: Vince McMahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump Foundation

On June 15 it was reported that Vince McMahon He was removed from the position of WWE President after multiple bribes were reported by the businessman to cover up sexual assaults and extramarital affairs. Currently, A new board falls to McMahon.

According to the information received from The Wall Street Journal, McMahon He paid $5 million between 2007 and 2009 to the defunct Donald Trump Foundation. Said funds were raised under the concept of donations to the defunct Donald J. Trump; The delivery took place while the former president appeared at WWE televised events.

previously diverse reported that Of the $19.6 million used by McMahon14.6 million for bribes and an additional five million unidentified. This report indicates that this number was a donation to Trump.

Talk to a WWE lawyer The Wall Street Journal She confirmed it These payments should be classified as business expenses Because McMahon was the major shareholder and the company benefited from the payments.

WWE stays strong

Despite WWE’s issues regarding McMahon, Sportico reports that The company’s profits are rising.

According to the siteIn the first quarter of 2022, the company recorded a profit of $66.1 million, Which represents a growth of 50.9% compared to the $43.8 million recorded in the same period in 2021.