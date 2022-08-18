August 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Report: Vince McMahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump Foundation

Report: Vince McMahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump Foundation

Lane Skeldon August 18, 2022 2 min read

On June 15 it was reported that Vince McMahon He was removed from the position of WWE President after multiple bribes were reported by the businessman to cover up sexual assaults and extramarital affairs. Currently, A new board falls to McMahon.

According to the information received from The Wall Street Journal, McMahon He paid $5 million between 2007 and 2009 to the defunct Donald Trump Foundation. Said funds were raised under the concept of donations to the defunct Donald J. Trump; The delivery took place while the former president appeared at WWE televised events.

previously diverse reported that Of the $19.6 million used by McMahon14.6 million for bribes and an additional five million unidentified. This report indicates that this number was a donation to Trump.

Talk to a WWE lawyer The Wall Street Journal She confirmed it These payments should be classified as business expenses Because McMahon was the major shareholder and the company benefited from the payments.

You may be interested: WrestleMania returns to Philadelphia

WWE stays strong

Despite WWE’s issues regarding McMahon, Sportico reports that The company’s profits are rising.

According to the siteIn the first quarter of 2022, the company recorded a profit of $66.1 million, Which represents a growth of 50.9% compared to the $43.8 million recorded in the same period in 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Farewell Televisa: After cancer and its 15-year ban, Brave leaves the series and confirms him on “LCDLF3”

August 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Jennifer Aniston looks like she’s wearing a bikini at 53

August 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Daniel Pisogno on Cezia Sainz’s win: ‘I should never have won’

August 17, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Abuela has used a familiar technique for 10 years to pick lottery numbers in order to win. But he will use the money to bury him

August 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Report: Vince McMahon paid $5 million to Donald Trump Foundation

August 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Former Trump Organization CFO expected to plead guilty to fraud

August 18, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

The creature that might be the first ancestor of man loses his title.

August 18, 2022 Roger Rehbein