June 30, 2022

Regarding the opening of Dos Bocas, these are the 10 largest refineries in the world – El Financiero

Phyllis Ward June 30, 2022 2 min read

During 2021, they worked 732 refineries all over the worldOf which 316; That is 43.2 percent, located in AsiaAccording to data from the Energy Information Agency.

North Amarica constribte 190 filtersfollowed by Europe (156), South America (53), Central America (9), and Oceania (8).

Within the North American region, contribution Mexico Small, because the country’s National Refining System (SNR) consists of Six refinerieswhich is a filter Tulaa respectful person; MinatitlanVeracruz. Caderetanew lion SalamancaGuanajuato; Madero CityTamaulipas Salina Cruz, Oaxaca. And soon the refinery Olmec in heavenTabasco.

Mexico bought the entire refinery from deer park It is located in Houston, Texas, but is not counted within the National Intelligence Service, due to its geographical location in the United States.

Meanwhile, the country of stars and stripes 130 filters Distributed throughout the country, according to data updated to 2022.

Globally, this is it largest refineriesBecause of its high refining capacity.

  1. Jamnagar Refinery, India (1 million 240 thousand barrels per day)
  2. Paraguana Refinery Complex, Venezuela (940,000 bbl/d)
  3. SK Energy Ulsan Refinery, South Korea (850,000 bpd)
  4. Ruwais Refinery, United Arab Emirates (817,000 barrels per day)
  5. Yeosu Refinery, South Korea (730 thousand barrels per day).
  6. Onsan Refinery, South Korea (669 thousand barrels per day).
  7. Port Arthur Refinery, US (635 thousand barrels per day)
  8. Jurong Island Refinery, Singapore (605 thousand barrels per day)
  9. Galveston Bay Refinery, US (585 thousand barrels per day)
  10. Baytown Refinery, US (560,000 bbl/d)

It is estimated that Olmeca refinery will be refined 340,000 barrels per day.

See also  Accused of looting a Venezuelan oil company that bought a villa in the Dominican Republic

On March 3, 2020, the Minister of Energy, Rossio Nahle, accompanied by officials from Grupo ICA, Samsung, Pemex and the Mexican Petroleum Institute visited the refinery. Jamnagar From India for “inspiration” and advice.

President Andres Manuel López Obrador hopes that by 2023 this return can be obtained; However, according to the analysisEstablishment of a railway branch Ing. Roberto Ayala-Dos Bocas, Tabasco“Refining will gradually increase from 240,000 barrels per day in 2023 to 267,000 barrels per day in 2025. It will not be until 2026 when 340,000 barrels per day will be reached.

