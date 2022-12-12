Reasons why Itati Cantoral refuses to sing a new version of ‘Las Mañanitas’ by The Virgin

Some videos made Widely On December 12, it was a party Itati Cantoral to me Sing to him that it Issuance affiliate morning to me Virgin of Guadalupe On the occasion of his birthday in the basilica, where it was rumored that he did it while drunk, but without a doubt it became one of the most watched shots of the season. However, the actress has given Reasons which they no longer allow her to interpret the new In front of the religious figure.

It was 2016 when Itati Cantoral I decided to be a celebrity They sing The morning to me Virgin of Guadalupe for his birthday in the basilica located in CDMX, but that became Widely Not on account of his devotion to religion, but on account of his melodic manner of interpretation, as he was supposedly under the influence of alcohol, for he slurred his speech and showed too much substance in some sentences.

Video said Singing Itati Cantoral The morning to me Virgin of Guadalupe turned Widely, so much so that it is remembered every year on these dates, and many wonder why the actress no longer attends the celebration of the religious figure that is organized year after year in the basilica, a situation that caused this. famous gave Reasons for which they denied translation the new bliss Issuance melody.

This is why Itatí Cantoral went viral with its morning singing of the Virgin

It was through the HBO show “Divine Food” where Itati Cantoral Share the Reasons about him the reason who prevented him from singing new copy affiliate morning to me Virgin of Guadalupe What happened WidelyNoting that she initially wanted to do another interpretation of the song, which was poor, but her companion assured her that it would not be broadcast.

They told me I wanted to go to sing with the Virgin of Guadalupe, at the villa, being a believer, I said, “Yes, it will be very beautiful to me”; I wasn’t trained for that or anything, but since there was a lot going on, I said, “For now they’ll take it from me.” Anyway, it happened one time and I walked in around 2am, I did it so badly and they said, “Indeed, thank you very much,” and I said to the guy who was with me, “Hey, no, I’ve been testing it, I guess it turns out It’s bad, so bad, could I do it again? Don’t worry Itati, it turned out well, apart from that, we’ll cut everything, and nothing will come out of danger.” I really thought it wouldn’t be published. Song.

Unfortunately Itati CantoralHis presentation was televised, causing a sensation on social networks, as there was much speculation that he was drunk. However, his version of morning to me virgin From Guadeloupe turned Widely immediately, which remains in effect to this day.