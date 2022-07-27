A TV presenter faints during a debate between the candidates to succeed Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom

Drafting

26 July 2022 5 hour update

A debate between candidates to take over the leadership of Britain’s Conservative Party and become the UK’s prime minister was abruptly suspended on Tuesday after the mediator fainted during a live broadcast.

Conservative meeting les truss s Rishi SunakWho aspire to succeed the Prime Minister Boris Johnsonafter the presenter Kate McCann collapsed in the studio.

“Although she is fine, the medical advice was not to continue the discussion,” the channel hosting the meeting with the newspaper, TalkTV, reported. the sun.

“We apologize to our viewers and listeners,” he added.

McCann’s power outage occurred while Truss was speaking. The broadcast showed the candidate’s sudden reaction, but then the signal was cut off.

contestants They were relieved to find out that the hostess is doing well.

Truss wrote on Twitter: “Relaxed to hear KateEMcCann is going well. I am so sorry that such a great debate ended.”

Sunak also sent his best wishes to the host. “It was a great discussion and I look forward to being grilled again soon!” he wrote on Twitter.

The debate was to be held with McCann along with the political editor of the sunHarry Cole, but had to take time off after he tested positive for covid-19.

McCann was named a political editor in TalkTV previous january. Previously, she worked as a reporter for media such as Sky NewsAnd the the sun s Daily Telegraph.

Truss and Snack are facing each other to take over the leadership of the Conservative Party, after a series of scandals led to Boris Johnson’s resignation as Conservative Party leader. conservatives July 7 last.

Johnson will remain UK Prime Minister until he is replaced in early September by one of the current candidates.