July 27, 2022

A TV presenter faints during a debate between the candidates to succeed Boris Johnson in the United Kingdom

Phyllis Ward July 27, 2022 2 min read
A debate between candidates to take over the leadership of Britain’s Conservative Party and become the UK’s prime minister was abruptly suspended on Tuesday after the mediator fainted during a live broadcast.

Conservative meeting les truss s Rishi SunakWho aspire to succeed the Prime Minister Boris Johnsonafter the presenter Kate McCann collapsed in the studio.

“Although she is fine, the medical advice was not to continue the discussion,” the channel hosting the meeting with the newspaper, TalkTV, reported. the sun.

“We apologize to our viewers and listeners,” he added.

