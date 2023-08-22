CHICAGO — Cal defeated Raleigh twice and drove in six runs, and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Chicago White Sox 14-2 on Monday for their seventh straight victory.
Without the presence of Dominican superstar Julio Rodriguez, who was rested amid a hitting streak, Seattle started full steam ahead to advance to 32-12 since July 1.
Dominican superstar Luis Castillo (10-7) pitched seven rounds and allowed one round for his third straight win.
The Mariners (70-55) entered day three in the AL West, half a game behind second-place Houston and three behind leaders Texas.
Raleigh and Teuscar Hernandez in the fifth finished narrowly ahead of Toki Toussaint (1-6), giving Seattle a 7-1 lead. Raleigh added a three-run home run in the eighth.
For the Mariners, 3-2 Venezuelan Eugenio Suarez scored twice. Panamanian Jose Caballero 1-1, Reserve Bank of India. Hernandez is 5-2, one score and three pulls.
For the White Sox, Venezuela’s Elvis Andros went 5-2, scoring one. Dominican Eloy Jiménez 3-1, RBI. Cuban Louis Robert Jr. 3-0; Yoan Moncada 3-1; Yasmani Grandal 4-1; and Oscar Colas 4-1, 1 score.
