December 31, 2021

Putin warns Pita that imposing new sanctions on Russia is "a big mistake."

December 31, 2021
  • BBC News World

Biden and Putin made the second video call in less than a month on Thursday.

“Total breakdown of relationships”. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned his US President Joe Biden that this could be the case if new sanctions are imposed on Russia over the situation in Ukraine.

In a phone call on Thursday, Putin said sanctions were ultimately a “massive mistake.”

For his part, Biden told the Russian president that the United States and its allies would respond decisively to any aggression against Ukraine..

The call, made by Russia, was the second round of talks between the two rulers this month and lasted nearly an hour.

