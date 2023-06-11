Promote science, technology, knowledge and innovation

Chile faces critical challenges for the future that we must tackle today, such as the biological revolution, sustainability, the digital revolution, democracy and governance, among others.

With the establishment of the Ministry of Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation in 2018, great expectations have arisen for the national scientific community, with an increase in the national budget for research and development (R&D). In the past decade, this has not changed and is currently around 0.3% of GDP, which is well below the average for Europe (2.2%) or for countries such as China (2.4%) or the United States (3). , four. five%).

Although spending on research and development is an adequate and illustrative indicator of national effort in this field, it is crucial to have – as it is – a national strategy for science, technology, knowledge and innovation (CTCI). This mobility blueprint sets long-term development goals, which, together with a mature institutional framework, are a necessary condition for moving towards state policy on this issue that goes beyond governments.

Evidence shows us how CTCI is the engine for the progress of our societies, promoting development and diversifying the productive matrix. Just look at how to face the Covid-19 pandemic, as scientific work has succeeded in facing the critical health situation.

We know that the budget allocated to this area must be increased, although there are other urgent needs in our country that require immediate attention. President Borik alluded to this in his recent public account, announcing his desire to double spending on science, technology, knowledge and innovation. A wise decision in our opinion, but will we know how to properly use the new resources?

Through the Undersecretariat of Science, a “New Deal with Our Universities” is being promoted, to work together with the Research Committee of the Council of Rectors of Chilean Universities, ways of thinking and rethinking how we will be able to advance and implement this significant budget increase, without causing The collapse of the system and institutions (National Agency for Research and Development -ANID-), with the required liquidity and efficiency.

We know that it is necessary to advance in a mixed system that contains basic funding for universities, especially public universities, and that allows for the installation of enabling capacities, taking into account the difficulties discovered in the regions and the disparities that have created huge gaps at present. Advancement of knowledge in our country.

In an effort to foresee, the National Council for Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation for Development called for a broad and representative dialogue involving actors from public, private, academic and social organisations, an initiative that marks a cycle on how the country should address strategic issues.

We must move towards achieving a leap in financing that allows us to have equal opportunities, as there is agreement and joint action aimed at achieving this. We trust the will and commitment of the President of the Republic to the country.