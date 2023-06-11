Omar Montes Hospital | Omar Montes experiments with his treatment and ends up in the hospital

One of the May portraits was, most likely, the portrait of A Pablo Mutos is undefeated in the hospital with his arm in a cast after taking a hit Omar Montes Which makes him lose 90% of his muscle strength. As revealed by El Mundo, the events took place while they were doing some boxing exercises in some class that the singer had been teaching the presenter for weeks.

Both s andComments in it from Carabanchel have gone viralIn addition to wishing him a speedy recovery, he made several jokes about the health of his friend and boxing partner.

This wasn’t the first time Omar Montes had called a game Controversy related to this sport: In August 2022, a video goes viral A video in which the translator hits the “transmitter” properly Borja EscalonaKnown for his hateful live broadcasts in which he intimidates workers and bystanders to gain their views and followers.

Omar Montes to the hospital for a blow

Now, Omar Montes had tasted his own medicine before He ends up in the hospital from a boxing injuryin the same way that the famous broadcaster El Hormiguero did.

Last Friday, June 2, the singer was questioning me First edition of Fama League against Turret in an exciting contest that became the main event of the match and was organized by the MMA Federation and the Boxing Federation.

Omar Montes’ tackle was very famous Yung Beef was responsible for giving him the entrance with an iconic performance before entering the ring.

A video emerged of Omar Montes hitting YouTuber “sinpa” Borja Escalona

Throughout the fight, Omar He took the lead through most of the competitionAnd although Tourette defended himself with dignity, the winner of “Sálvame” triumphed before the unanimous assessment of the jury.

When you’re done, Montes He had to go to the hospital for his injury: “Since the first blow I gave you I broke my hand and finished fighting there as best I could.” In a post on Twitter, he explained, “Thank you all who are worried about my 6 weeks I have to be on a team. At the moment they think I should have surgery, but they don’t rule it out. I also did everything possible because I don’t I know I felt bad and I never gave up. I’m glad about that. More news soon.”