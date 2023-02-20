The progress of the recovery of the Museum of Natural Sciences and Oceanography in Puerto Madryn

The Chubut Provincial Museum of Natural Sciences and Oceanography is located at the intersection of Ave Dominic García and Ave José Menendez in Puerto Madryn.

Since 2005, the building has not undergone new interventions and its maintenance was rare, so it was decided to work on its restoration in order to restore the value of the building and repair the damage caused by leaks and climatic effects. on the interface.

The works carried out by the Ministry of Infrastructure, Energy and Planning, are being carried out with respect for the protection of cultural heritage, bearing in mind that it is a historical building. It is important to highlight that the sample is under protection until the work is completed.

The interventions, which represent 65% progress, are being carried out on the façade, floors, ceilings, coatings, ceiling coverings, openings, fixtures, perimeter piers, masonry and stucco.

Museum history

The house, known as Chalet Pujol, was built between 1915 and 1917 with materials brought from Europe. It belonged to the Spanish merchant Agustín Pujol and his wife, Anita Howell Jones, a Welsh descendant.

His heirs decided to donate the property to Chubut Province, and so it opened its doors in 1972 as the Regional Museum of Natural Sciences and Oceanography, renamed in 2006 as the “Museum of Man and the Sea”.