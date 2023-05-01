“Professions starting with ‘bio’ are dominated by women and should be taken care of” | Valencian Community | Spain

Annabelle Forte (Yakla, 40) is a great publisher of math and statistics because it “helps us to appreciate the information that comes to us, and in turn makes us more critical citizens,” she says. Sang, resort to zombies or a so-called program Six wars To understand himself when published in science schools. A graduate in both subjects – his specialty is measurement of uncertainty by Bayesian analysis -, Forte runs the Chair of the Digital Gender Gap at the University of Valencia and heads the Spanish Society of Biostatistics …

Annabelle Forte (Yakla, 40) is a great publisher of math and statistics because it “helps us to appreciate the information that comes to us, and in turn makes us more critical citizens,” she says. Sang, resort to zombies or a so-called program Six wars To understand himself when published in science schools. A graduate in both subjects — his specialty is measuring uncertainty through Bayesian analysis — Forte runs the Chair of the Digital Gender Gap at the University of Valencia and heads the Spanish Society of Biostatistics. He insists that losing fear of technologies requires knowing and understanding them.

Ask. She says she had close references (teachers and a professor) who pointed her towards science. Did you find female mathematicians or physicists in your textbooks?

Answer. They weren’t there. Now there are projects like Women’s Legacy that are trying to recover these names, but I didn’t know there were women mathematicians. The only name I would remember when I was studying was Marie Curie. However, when you put on the purple glasses you find that there is Koschey Kovalevskaya’s theory, and the second last name belongs to a woman. I thought they were two men and then I learned they weren’t. Or (Emmy) Noether, who has a lot of theories in physics and not many know she was a woman.

s. Has the presence of women in scientific professions become normal or is it still difficult?

R was found. In the baccalaureate, and even practically the doctorate, the numbers severely Women are awarded more than men in science majors. If we start to break down the branches, we see that there is a lot in architecture, chemistry, biology, pharmacology, but you go into physics or computer engineering or telecommunications and it disappears. It’s awful in IT, I don’t know if in Spain it’s only 13% of women and it’s been down since the 80s, because it’s reached 30%.

s. And why do we owe this?

See also Practice kindness and it will improve your mental health

R was found. It is difficult to separate the factors and there are no conclusive studies as to why it stops. We have a hunch. We know, for example, that girls at the age of six begin to see themselves as less bright than their male peers. It is true that when mathematics was taught in institutes, there were more women than men on the teaching staff. But since the year 2000, mathematics has begun to be considered the science of the future, and banks, companies, and many sectors require mathematicians. There is where the trend starts to reverse and it is now 60% men and the rest women. I think it has to do with the new business opportunities for those jobs. All branches starting with “bio” are taken over by women and we think it’s about grooming. In statistics there is more or less gender equality but if you go into something called vital statistics, there are more women. In data science or engineering, with career opportunities in companies, the majority are men. We have to convince women that these majors also take care of themselves. When teams design a Programming Diverse, different ages, different genders, etc., the software is usually more intuitive and easier to use.

s. What about the gender digital divide?

R was found. We realized that the divide starts in school and relates to how we socialize with technology. A study from the University of Alicante analyzed students’ perceptions of their technological capabilities when they taught in the future: Boys chose to use technology but saw themselves as less able to use it for teaching. We will study this perception throughout the Valencian community to understand and be able to prepare a guide of good practices that promote equal references to digitization in the classroom.

s. British astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell points out in an interview that women don’t always want to compete like men. Is it an explanation for the scarcity of women in some branches of science?

R was found. They do not concern us as rivals, since we are young, they entrust us more to take care of our brother, and not to soil our clothes; They socialize differently, competition is more common in children. It is difficult to separate what is natural and what is cultural.

s. So women should be more competitive.

R was found. No, I think we need to change the system. The scientific system is terrible now, it does not allow a father or mother to be with their children because of the dedication it takes. Another option is what the book suggests The slow professor: Challenging a culture of speed in academia. It’s another kind of science, doing things more calmly but then you’re out of the race. Because now the scientific profession is just a profession. See who posts the most…

s. Data science is experiencing a real boom. What does it contribute to society?

R was found. I’d rather say what you’ve contributed for so many years because statistics have improved our lives, they’ve helped learn how to run nations. Edmund Halley, whom we know from the comet, was one of the first to create mathematical and statistical formulas for calculating life expectancy. Or the case of Florence Nightingale, considered the mother of modern nursing thanks to the field data she collected. Now Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has arrived and data has been collected from everywhere and all that data that computing, statistics, mathematics and informatics needs is processed.

s. But the commodification of data is scary. Boundaries and regulation are needed.

R was found. We need diverse teams to think about ethics when using this data, and things are already being done. The problem is that we have huge data, given away with our permission, and there is no moral control behind it. As a society we have to decide where we want to go because there are so many different interests and we have to come to a minimum agreement. We are at the height of a moment of change and things will return to normal. We are still debating whether or not to leave calculators on PAU exams and how many years has the calculator been around? Technology scares us and sometimes we want it out of our lives because everything seems normal without it. But we have to understand it because it is a laparoscopy, a cesarean section or an MRI. There are moments of crisis and fear but we must call for calm as citizens and, above all, they must serve so that rulers and all those with decision-making power sit down to talk about education, because now we are afraid because many of us do not understand what artificial intelligence is. Everything you don’t understand is scary.

s. She specializes in Bayesian statistical analysis, which is used to measure uncertainty. It would seem that in the future everything will be very predictable.

R was found. We all want some uncertainty because if we knew what would happen to us tomorrow, how boring life would be. The uncertainty in that regard is nice, but when it comes to knowing the potential for a cancer cure, we’re not interested in the uncertainty there. We need to know the more the better to find solutions. So quantifying the uncertainty in a statistic puts odds on things. In education, we need to understand probability, and teach students what probability is and what we measure it with, because they don’t know. Calculating uncertainty helps us better understand our lives. Bayesian statistics is a way to measure these probabilities.

s. She is an enthusiastic publisher of science and technology. What is the most extravagant thing you have done in pedagogy?

R was found. (series). Sing with the students the song:There are three things in life: health, money and love. And whoever has these three things should thank God. And when I get there I stop and ask them: “To God? How is God? To the count.”

s. What is this state wars. Data empire?

R was found. It is a project that we are carrying out nationally, it was born in Madrid by the researcher Rosa Lillo and intends to tell people what these statistics are because we have no idea. I’m going to start teaching possibilities in kindergarten because as citizens we need to understand it. It makes them more critical when evaluating the information that comes to them because most of it is data-driven. We did it in a playful way, with characters from star Wars. The institute or school can go to a website and ask us to go to that center. We play and we know.

s. Where do you run when zombies attack? is the title of one of his conferences, I think since 2019. Explaining how with statistics you can understand the behavior of zombies and help us escape from them.

R was found. I come from a US residency and a friend asked me to go to an event dataappers to say what he did. I remembered that when I started teaching classes, I got the news that they had made a mathematical model to explain zombie epidemics, hence the idea. By the way, what models were used during the covid-19 pandemic. They called me from Madrid to participate in a conference for young mathematicians and that had a lot of repercussions. Then I wrote an article about Conversation I’m talking about. And try to have a very nice model but that doesn’t quite explain reality well because there’s always a gap, a jump, between what the model says and what’s true. This jump must be covered by measuring uncertainty using Bayesian statistics. They are used for everything.