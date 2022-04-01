PREPA discovers “fraudulent” connections in the Bahía de Gobos conservation area in Salinas

Salinas – CEO of Electric Power Authority (European Space Agency), Joshua ColumbusReferring to Department of Justiceas well as for Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DNER) and Loma EnergyAnd the A copy of the investigation conducted by the public institution that revealed irregularities in the area of ​​​​the National Estuarine Research Reserve in the Gulf of Jobos, in Salinas, El Nuevo Dia learned.

In principle , PREPA has identified 47 facilities, in the Las Mareas neighborhood, that do not meet the requirements requested by that public institution to award an electricity contractsuch as a use permit, contract or lease.

new day He requested an interview yesterday with Colon, but he was not there.

During the intervention in the program play hard ballColon noted on Wednesday that, If the information in the investigation report is verified, the residents of the area will lose electrical conductivity.. “In fact, we found some people stealing electricity because there are some direct connections and everything,” he said.

For its part, LUMA Energy noted that the situation in the environmental reserve occurred before the company took control of the transmission and distribution of electricity in the country. He added, in written statements, that they could not turn off the electricity “without appropriate measures by the authorities.”

Yesterday, this outlet had the opportunity to visit the neighborhood of Las Marias, where the allegedly “invaded” land is located. The area was practically deserted, except for a few people who apparently wanted to see what happened there up close.

For several years, it has been decried that a residential area for campers has been developed at Jobos Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

After complaints by several officials in recent weeks, and after lawmakers gave a limited view of the area, people who had apparently illegally occupied the land began removing vehicles as well as mobile homes. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Lawmakers did not have full access to the area, as private guards prevented them from moving freely. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

However, after the Department of Justice announced that it had launched an investigation into the legality of housing development on federally protected land, today only a few of these vehicles remain in the area. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Despite the mass removal of these homes, the remaining samples reveal the presence of portable swimming pools and even potable water and electricity connections, which were apparently installed by the Water and Sewerage Authority (PRASA) and the Electric Power Authority (ESA), respectively. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Specifically, PREPA has brought to justice at least 47 people with “fraudulent” connections to the power grid and its CEO, Josué Colón, stressed that it is now up to LUMA Energy to disconnect these people from the power grid. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Although these connections were made before LUMA Energy took control of the power distribution network, the union indicated that it would continue to remove the meters and remove the plugs. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

For its part, an investigation by the AAA showed that at least 66 people had water meters installed by the public institution. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Like PREPA, PRASA has handed over to justice the results of its investigation, information that will form part of the investigation file. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Despite being a mangrove swamp and federally protected land, apart from electricity and water meters, a composite hydrant used by firefighters in case of fires to access water was also found on site. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The 190 report that emerged from the PREPA investigation highlighted that 46 of the 47 calls were made by the public company, and one was made by LUMA Energy. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The photo shows a water meter installed in the area of ​​\u200b\u200bthe nature reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

AAA officials will have to respond to their findings as part of the Justice Department’s investigation. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The photo shows another example of installing electricity meters in the nature reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Currently, the protected land belongs to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment (DNER), an agency that has already ordered an investigation into what happened in the nature reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

The House of Representatives has asked DNER Secretary Rafael Machargo to hand over a copy of the dossier of investigation and intervention, if any, that the agency has implemented since 2018 regarding potential environmental violations in the reserve. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

However, Masharijo did not comply with the Chamber’s request for information, so they will continue judicial proceedings to compel the agency to comply with the request. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Residents of the El Nuevo Día area alert that there are other protected lands for construction and that mangroves in some of them are filled with land. (Xavier J. Araújo Berríos)

Such was the case for Alfredo García Davila, who has been living in Salinas for more than 50 years. “This was as if it was hidden. I had never heard anything, there were comments that they were throwing ashes to fill the area.”

García Davila said what had been done in the region was “terrible” and expressed confidence that justice would do its part. “This is for everyone, not just one group,” said the man.

On land in the Los Indios sector, in the neighborhood of Las Marias, a residential area with “caravan” type mobile homes was developed, but housing, swimming pools and concrete fences were also built. For these tasks, the mangroves were cut down and the wild marine area was populated, affecting the nature reserve.

As verified by this medium, some water and electricity connections were still active, although others were removed. During the visit, DNER personnel carried out a protective patrol and helicopter of United Rapid Action Forces (Immediately) the police flew over the area.

A man residing in the area who preferred not to be named denied that all the buildings erected there were built without permits from the relevant government agencies, and asserted that there are about five entities of the land – where part of the controversial development is located. Located – It was not owned by and was legally acquired by DNER.

He stressed that there are texts confirming the validity of the transactions. But he realized that some people “made serious mistakes”, but in his opinion “they can be corrected”. He also denied that the mangroves were filled.

The room will go to court

Meanwhile, after five o’clock yesterday evening and after work stopped in ParliamentDNER Secretary, Raphael Machargodid not turn over a copy of the case file, as required by that legislature on Sunday.

room head Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez MontañezAnd the And he announced that, in light of this scenario, they will start judicial proceedings against the agency today. Our legal advisors were working on the writings because we expected this to happen, despite the compliance of other entities. Now, simply put, we will continue the process in the judicial forum,” he emphasized.

This newspaper has learned that the Ministry of Justice, whose term of delivery did not expire yesterday, unlike DNER, sent the legislature a copy of the agency’s file exceeding 1,000 pages.