Ortega’s regime hides its “violations of power” with the new NGO law

The Nicaraguan human rights group never again claimed that with the recently adopted law that will regulate NGOs, the regime of Daniel Ortega intends to continue its persecution and criminalization of the right to association and citizen participation in the country.

through a releaseThe agency refused to approve a recent general law to regulate and monitor non-profit organizations. With the new legislation, the dictatorship seeks to legitimize the confiscation of the assets of NGOs whose legal personality has been revoked.

“As in other arbitrary and unconstitutional laws, with the new regulation of non-profit organizations, the regime intends to legitimize its excesses of power and masquerade before an international community that is widely aware of the massive violations of human rights and crimes against humanity committed against the people of Nicaragua.”

For the group, the new law is part of a legislative package considered “oppressive, reactionary and harmful to the human rights of the Nicaraguan people, which aims to strengthen repression, in this particular case, at the expense of organized civil society and the right to participate in the public affairs of the country.”

Article 47 of the law identifies nine ways in which the Ortega Council can abolish the legal personality of an NGO: dissolution and liquidation; when it was used to commit wrongful acts; when it was used to violate public order; Obstructing the oversight and supervision of the Registration and Oversight Department at the Ministry of Interior; When they distort the goals and purposes for which it was created.

Among other reasons for its cancellation, it highlights that it will be eliminated when it has had at least one year of non-compliance before the enforcement authority, by not reporting financial statements and changes to the board of directors; When their activities conflict with the nature of the legal person; To use the organizational scheme to promote destabilization campaigns in the country; For administrative penalty arising from non-compliance with their obligations or carrying out prohibited acts.

The last part of the said article states that “when the cancellation (of a legal person) is caused by the reasons set forth in Figures 2 to 9 of this Article (47), the inheritance of the NPO (a non-profit organization) shall pass to be the property of the state.

The human rights organization reported that about 135 civil society organizations were abolished by the Ortega dictatorship. “We condemn the systematic repression promoted by the Ortega Murillo regime against civil society organizations, in violation of the human rights of thousands of beneficiaries,” the statement read.