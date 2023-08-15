Powerball Monday August 14: Winning Numbers and Draw Results | Videos | uses

This Monday, August 14, a new version of Powerball was played in America. Check out the results and winning numbers below.
This Monday, August 14, a new edition Powerball Inside America, so now we show you the draw information, lottery results and winners, this time the lucky winner will be awarded a jackpot of US$215 million. Residents of its 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands can play Powerball. The participant has to choose five numbers between 1 and 69 (white balls) and 1 and 26 (red Powerball). Be careful, it is not mandatory to be a US citizen or resident to participate in the game, and remember that the lottery draw begins at 10:00 PM (Eastern Time).
Powerball Results for August 14
- Winning numbers: 37-34-47-39-32
- Powerball: 03
What time is Powerball played?
Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:00 p.m. In this connection Know more about lottery results.
Powerball Results for August 12
Powerball 12-8
