August 15, 2023

Powerball Monday August 14: Winning Numbers and Draw Results | Videos | uses

Winston Hale August 15, 2023 1 min read

This Monday, August 14, a new version of Powerball was played in America. Check out the results and winning numbers below.

This Monday, August 14, a new edition Powerball Inside America, so now we show you the draw information, lottery results and winners, this time the lucky winner will be awarded a jackpot of US$215 million. Residents of its 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands can play Powerball. The participant has to choose five numbers between 1 and 69 (white balls) and 1 and 26 (red Powerball). Be careful, it is not mandatory to be a US citizen or resident to participate in the game, and remember that the lottery draw begins at 10:00 PM (Eastern Time).

Powerball Results for August 14

  • Winning numbers: 37-34-47-39-32
  • Powerball: 03

What time is Powerball played?

Drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:00 p.m. In this Know more about lottery results.

Powerball Results for August 12

