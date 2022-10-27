Powerball Lottery Jackpot Hits $700 Million

A $700 million jackpot was up for grabs tonight

Someone could become the richest person in America tonight. Powerball lottery pulls in $700 million The last draw of the lottery was held on Monday night, where $680 million was at stake. As no one won it, the pot continued to grow. To reach this figure, There have been 35 consecutive draws without a win.

This is the biggest prize Powerball has offered so far in 2022, and this year already has interesting draws. If anyone hits all the numbers tonight, it will be The Sixth time In the year a person (or group of people) owns a historic well.

Winners of these jackpots have the option to collect their prize in installments 29 yearsGet no discount on the gift, or all of it A single fee, with some penalties. For example, if a person wins tonight’s prize, out of the 700 million dollars they will receive $335.7 million In hand at a single charge.

Tickets for this lottery cost two dollars They are also sold in 45 states across the country, as well as the District of Columbia (where the city of Washington is located), Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. According to official calculations, there are chances of buying a winning ticket 1 in 292.2 million.

This is the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The Powerball draw takes place three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday) at the Florida State Lottery offices in Tallahassee. You can watch the draw live through the official Powerball website.

Well tonight The lottery is the fifth largest in history. The largest prize achieved was won in January 2016 and was worth 1.586 billion dollars. In second place was a map that won $768.4 million in 2019.

You have to win this pot Match the six numbers. It may not seem very complicated, but the truth is that it is very difficult to achieve.

A nomination for any winner should always be received Financial advice. Managing these large sums can be very complex.

The law allows the identity of lottery winners to be kept secret, but where the winning ticket was purchased is always revealed. To the business that sold the ticket, a prize of approx 200 thousand dollars.

Winners usually have up to a year to claim their prize, but they only have 60 days to confirm whether they want to collect it all at once or in 29 annual installments.

is deducted from the prize 24% federal gaming taxAnd since the person is a multi-millionaire, the higher tax rate falls on him. 37 percent. Depending on the winner’s state of residence, they will most likely have to pay state income tax, which is usually limited 3 to 7 percent.

