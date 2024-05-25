Possible lineups for the FA Cup Final

This Saturday, May 25th Wembley Stadium You will witness an exciting confrontation between… Manchester citydirected by the Spanish Pep Guardiolaand the Manchester UnitedLed by the Dutch Erik ten Hag. This confrontation corresponds to FA Cup Final.

The last meeting between the two teams was on March 3 of this year, and the match ended with the team’s victory city With a score of 3-1 on the twenty-seventh day Premier League 2023/24.

the Citizens They have reached this final amidst an impressive run of victories that has led them to dominate all the competitions they participate in. His dominance in Premier League It was impressive, as they finished the tournament with 91 points, thus securing their fourth title in a row Premier League.

However, their last defeat in the league came on December 6, 2023 against… Aston Villais still fresh in their minds, reminding them that no undefeated streak lasts forever.

Turn Red Devils They have had ups and downs throughout the season, showing erratic performances, but it has allowed them to reach this crucial stage. Even though they ranked eighth in the rankings table Premier League With 60 points, they failed to secure a place in any international competition across the league.

Therefore, this final represents a unique opportunity for those who lead them Erik ten Hag To redeem themselves, they will not only end the impressive winning streak of citybut they will also receive the coveted trophy FA cup And potentially qualify for European League.





Manchester City vs Manchester United: Team lineup for the FA Cup Final

Manchester City lineup: Ortega Moreno, Walker (centre), Stones, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland. DT: Pep Guardiola.

Manchester United lineup: Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot; Kobe Maino, Amrabat, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes; Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford. DT: Erik ten Hag.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: time, TV and how to watch the FA Cup Final online

Manchester City and Manchester United They will play on Saturday, May 25 FA Cup Finalin it Wembley Stadium. The match will start on:

Eastern United States: 10.00

Central United States: 09.00

Western United States: 06.00

in United StateThe match can be watched live on ESPN+ and SiriusXM FC.

They, in turn, will be able to follow all the details of the meeting between them Manchester City and Manchester United in the special coverage that will be brought to you by the editorial team of Mundo Deportivo USA.