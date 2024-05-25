This was his last game

How could it not be otherwise? Kylian Mbappe He said goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain With a title under their arm: The Parisian team became champions of the French Cup with a 2-1 win Leon In the final, this allowed the French star to raise a new trophy before leaving.

after Seven seasons A great performance that made him one of the best players in the world and in the world Historic scorer For the Parisian club, it is time for the world champion to leave the Parisian club and he will do so with this dedication as a final touch.

Paris Saint-Germain is the French Cup champion. Muhammad Badra / EFE

Paris Saint-Germain, French Cup champion

It wasn’t just another game, there was a title French Cup In dispute with Leon Opposite in Decathlon Arena. Luis Enrique’s men took the lead in the 22nd minute of the first half with a goal he scored Ousmane Dembélé, and in the 34th minute, Fabian Ruiz continued to advance.

With this lead they reached the end of the first half, although Jake O’Brien scored in the 55th minute and left PSG struggling until the end. Mbappe played the whole match He was unable to score his goal, even though his performance was important in leading his team to the title.

Although no official announcement has been made yet by any of the concerned parties,… future The French star after the Euro Cup will be in real madridwhere he has always dreamed of playing since he was very young and where he hopes he can remove the remaining thorn: winning a title. Champions League After being unable to achieve this with Paris Saint-Germain, which is perhaps his only pending account.

The French star leaves Paris Saint-Germain The club’s all-time top scorer after surpassing Edinson Cavani After winning six French League titles, three French Super Cups, four French Cups, and two League Cups.

