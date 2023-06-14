Plaza Las Américas announces the arrival of new stores

The Plaza Las Américas shopping center in San Juan on Wednesday announced the arrival of new stores for the summer season.

By the beginning of July, it will open ABM Monaco Adjacent to Euromoda Sport on the first floor approximately 900 square feet. Founded in 1982, this boutique is a contemporary jewelry brand associated with the elegance of Monaco and the lifestyle in the south of France.

At the end of the same month, opening F studio, a famous Colombian fashion brand, will open its doors on the first floor of the shopping center, next to Modernica. With a spacious area of ​​around 3,300 square feet, the store will offer a variety of stylish and trendy clothing and accessories for men and women.

Boricuas spend close to $100 a month on their pets Boricuas stop buying eggs

Studio F at Plaza Las Americas. ( supplied )

During August, Preciosa will be moved to the second level, where Mundo Matress is currently located, to make way for the construction of Bimba and LolaBimba y Lola is a Spanish fashion company that comes to Plaza Las Américas to offer designer apparel and accessories for women.

In turn, the Mundo Matress will be moved to the second floor, in the space Beauty Factory occupied at approximately 1,100 square feet. La Patisserie de France will also be moved in front of Soft & Creamy on the first level.

The mall reports that the Liage store has already opened its doors on the second level, next to T-Mobile and in front of the North Fountain. Covering approximately 900 square feet, the store offers an exclusive range of facial, skin and hair care products for men and women.

Liage at Plaza Las Americas. ( supplied )

Similarly, a Cake by Glorimar cart has already opened in front of Chico’s on the first floor, which will delight visitors with a variety of desserts and personal choices.

Glorimar Cakes at Plaza Las Americas. ( supplied )

On the other hand, Zara has completed expanding its space on the first level, between Clark and La Favorita. It now totals more than 34,000 square feet, including the original Zara space and the area formerly occupied by Gap.

Finally, Urban Beauty, which has a selection of hair care products and tools, has moved across from Carolina Herrera on the second level, between JCPenney and Macy’s. The new area is approximately 1,900 sq ft.