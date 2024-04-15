April 15, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Pierluisi Reveals He Gave Himself to God and Will Be His Instrument to Continue Helping Puerto Ricans – Metro Puerto Rico

Pierluisi Reveals He Gave Himself to God and Will Be His Instrument to Continue Helping Puerto Ricans – Metro Puerto Rico

Winston Hale April 15, 2024 2 min read

The governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluzzi Urrutia, revealed that he dedicated his life to God at the conference of Progressive Servers held this Sunday in Guayaquil.

“Today, I'm going to say it honestly here, maybe because of the responsibility that I have on my shoulders and the years that I already have, I have dedicated myself to the Lord today. Entirely given to God” The President made the statement in the presence of members of the Organization of Progressive Government Employees (OSPP).

“Everything that is going to happen in the future of my life and your future is in the hands of God and I am very clear about that. “I accept the Lord's will.”he added.

Recommended

Pierluzzi Urrutia also promised that all the “talents and abilities” God has placed in him will be used to “continue to help” the Puerto Rican people “for four more years.”

“God has given me some abilities, he has given me some skills, he has given me a way, and he has given me some opportunities, and I am making it clear here to all the progressive (public) workers of Puerto Rico. In general, not only to continue helping you and Puerto Rico for these four years. , I'm going to use all those skills, talents and all those opportunities.The first executive explained energetically.

On June 2, Pierluzzi Urrutia will face re-election against his running mate Jennifer Gonzalez Colon, the current resident commissioner in Washington, DC. Currently, several opinion polls are pointing to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives as the next face of the New Progressive Party (NPP) for the governorship post in the November general election.

See also  We are looking at the immigration issue: AMLO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Social Security | United States 2024 | Do you know how to increase your pension by $150 annually? | bscapital

April 14, 2024 Winston Hale
1 min read

Earthquakes in the United States today, Sunday, April 14: Time, center and magnitude via USGS | composition

April 14, 2024 Winston Hale
3 min read

This is why the US Immigration Service cannot deport Venezuelans who are involved in crimes

April 14, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Tigres, you feel affected and attacked by the refereeing!

April 15, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

'The Devil' Was Captured Wandering the Earth: Where Did It Happen?

April 15, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Pierluisi Reveals He Gave Himself to God and Will Be His Instrument to Continue Helping Puerto Ricans – Metro Puerto Rico

April 15, 2024 Winston Hale
4 min read

Unpublished photos of Delcygate, the meeting between Delcy Rodríguez and José Luis Ábalos in Barajas

April 15, 2024 Phyllis Ward