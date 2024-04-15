Pierluisi Reveals He Gave Himself to God and Will Be His Instrument to Continue Helping Puerto Ricans – Metro Puerto Rico

The governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluzzi Urrutia, revealed that he dedicated his life to God at the conference of Progressive Servers held this Sunday in Guayaquil.

“Today, I'm going to say it honestly here, maybe because of the responsibility that I have on my shoulders and the years that I already have, I have dedicated myself to the Lord today. Entirely given to God” The President made the statement in the presence of members of the Organization of Progressive Government Employees (OSPP).

“Everything that is going to happen in the future of my life and your future is in the hands of God and I am very clear about that. “I accept the Lord's will.”he added.

Recommended

Pierluzzi Urrutia also promised that all the “talents and abilities” God has placed in him will be used to “continue to help” the Puerto Rican people “for four more years.”

“God has given me some abilities, he has given me some skills, he has given me a way, and he has given me some opportunities, and I am making it clear here to all the progressive (public) workers of Puerto Rico. In general, not only to continue helping you and Puerto Rico for these four years. , I'm going to use all those skills, talents and all those opportunities.The first executive explained energetically.

On June 2, Pierluzzi Urrutia will face re-election against his running mate Jennifer Gonzalez Colon, the current resident commissioner in Washington, DC. Currently, several opinion polls are pointing to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives as the next face of the New Progressive Party (NPP) for the governorship post in the November general election.