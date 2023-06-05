June 6, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

PhD student in Agricultural Sciences at UACh doing an internship in Bukow

Zera Pearson June 6, 2023 2 min read

Belén Henríquez Caurapán is a student of PhD in Agricultural Sciences She received her PhD from the Università Austral de Chile and is doing an internship at the Für Bodenkulture University Vienna (BUKO) in Vienna, Austria.

The student is an agronomist by profession and has a master’s degree in Soil Sciences from UACh, received an ANID National Doctoral Scholarship, thanks to which she did this residency aimed at working on part of her dissertation, in Chile working with Dr. Susana Valle, Director of the Institute of Agriculture and Soil Engineering (IIAS ) and the aforementioned master’s degree in the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences of this university.

“During my stay in Vienna, I work with Dr. Franz Zeitner at the Institute of Soils, which is part of my dissertation committee. In the meantime, I do my laboratory work at the Institute of Geology with the support of Dr. Franz Ottner where I determine the mineral composition of various Chilean volcanic soils,” says Belen. .

Bethlehem with Franz Zeiten.

His training started in December 2022 and ends in September this year: “It was an enriching experience, for my academic and personal training, I was able to learn more measurement techniques mainly related to soil mineralogy and advance in different subjects,” said the graduate student.

“I think the main point is the academic training offered by IIAS, I did my masters degree in Soil Sciences and now I am doing my PhD at the same institute. Thanks to the support and knowledge provided by the academic team, I felt more secure and able to do laboratory analyzes and participate in Various academic activities taught in Bocco”, she confirmed from Vienna, Bethlehem.

See also  Assuming the powers of the Faculty of Administrative Sciences at UNER University

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

5 things you can do to feel good about yourself every day

June 5, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Rural medicine in Europe: the German model

June 5, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The Navy gets its strength in an exercise with 5,000 soldiers and 21 ships in southeastern Spanish waters

June 4, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Scientists have managed to transfer solar energy from space to Earth for the first time

June 6, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Cuba exceeded its oil imports in May from Venezuela compared to April

June 6, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

US tells China that “someone will get hurt in the end”.

June 6, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Saudi Arabia cuts oil production in July as OPEC extends pact to 2024, Reuters

June 6, 2023 Zera Pearson