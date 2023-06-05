PhD student in Agricultural Sciences at UACh doing an internship in Bukow

Belén Henríquez Caurapán is a student of PhD in Agricultural Sciences She received her PhD from the Università Austral de Chile and is doing an internship at the Für Bodenkulture University Vienna (BUKO) in Vienna, Austria.

The student is an agronomist by profession and has a master’s degree in Soil Sciences from UACh, received an ANID National Doctoral Scholarship, thanks to which she did this residency aimed at working on part of her dissertation, in Chile working with Dr. Susana Valle, Director of the Institute of Agriculture and Soil Engineering (IIAS ) and the aforementioned master’s degree in the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences of this university.

“During my stay in Vienna, I work with Dr. Franz Zeitner at the Institute of Soils, which is part of my dissertation committee. In the meantime, I do my laboratory work at the Institute of Geology with the support of Dr. Franz Ottner where I determine the mineral composition of various Chilean volcanic soils,” says Belen. .

His training started in December 2022 and ends in September this year: “It was an enriching experience, for my academic and personal training, I was able to learn more measurement techniques mainly related to soil mineralogy and advance in different subjects,” said the graduate student.

“I think the main point is the academic training offered by IIAS, I did my masters degree in Soil Sciences and now I am doing my PhD at the same institute. Thanks to the support and knowledge provided by the academic team, I felt more secure and able to do laboratory analyzes and participate in Various academic activities taught in Bocco”, she confirmed from Vienna, Bethlehem.