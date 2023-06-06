Don’t you stop thinking the same thing? You could suffer from this strange syndrome

Stress and anxiety have become a part of our day. The evidence for this is that 4 out of 10 women in Spain say they feel stressed or in stressful situations. The majority compared to the number of men, which are often associated with concerns in work, family and personal life and which can often prevent us from separating in our spare time in the form of Excessive and frequent worrying in our minds.
We talk about ideas Excessive, negative and repetitive It can range from current concerns to past experiences, problems and fears about the future… concerns that can affect our rest, work, mental well-being and even our health. Vicious thinking cycles that lead to severe mental exhaustion, which can be associated with what is known as: Mental or cognitive rumination syndrome.
What is rumination syndrome?
Rumination syndrome has something to do with these Repetitive thoughts that the mind keeps flipping over and over. Thoughts and ideas that, though you want to make them disappear from the mind, inevitably return to it as something beyond our control. kind of “broken cylinds” This gets us into a vicious circle of negativity from which it seems impossible to get out.
psychological process It mostly affects women of all ages, as shown in This study is from the University of SonoraThis is when there is a focus of interest that remains anchored to an item It can be real and imaginedThis causes us discomfort, stress and anxiety. This repetitive thought becomes constant and makes us feel a kind of loop. This is exactly the level of anxiety and stress that results in repeating these thoughts, which It makes it difficult to make decisions or find a solution to the problem.
The most common type of cognitive rumination syndrome
These kinds of ideas is done passively By the person who suffers from the syndrome and depending on its orientation, it can be distinguished into several types:
- Depressive rumination
- Rumination in generalized anxiety disorder
- Rumination in posttraumatic stress disorder
- Rumination of social phobia
- Rumination in obsessive-compulsive disorder
- Rumination of sleep disorders and insomnia
- Rumination in eating disorders
- rumination of pain
- Hypochondriacal rumination
- Rumination in substance use disorder
What is the cause of rumination syndrome?
As always in the field of psychology and mental health, prior experiences It has a lot to do with it. So this type of thinking and cognitive style is often influenced by early experiences that may be related to a past trauma.
And it is that, although we have all experienced what it is like to turn back into the same thing in our minds, the real problem arises when This way of thinking is repeated constantly In a timely manner as a way of dealing with a problem, idea, or concern. The negative coping style still doesn’t focus on solutions and only leads to more anxiety.
This is a cognitive pattern that may be related to a self-learning coping style. A family ambiance Or it is also associated with problems with self-esteem, anxiety processes or depression.
How do you deal with rumination syndrome?
First of all, it is important that if you have suspicions of suffering from this syndrome, anxiety, stress and negative thoughts It is part of your day to day, so do not hesitate to put yourself in the hands of an expert psychologist. In therapy you can learn Necessary emotional management toolsas well as start working on your feelings, understanding their meaning and learning tools to deal with them and make decisions.
A new thinking style that helps you gain personal security and self-esteem, reflect on the present, realize that you are not your thoughts, and promote The release of endorphins through physical exercise And made Action Plan to face the problem and solve it.
Tips to start taking care of yourself and your mental health
Whatever the circumstances , It’s always a good time to learn how to take care of yourself. and to worry about one’s health and well-being. There are many different things that can be done to improve mental health, and specifically, we’ll break down those recommended by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH).
Seven personal care tips that can help you improve your quality of life and your physical and mental health. Don’t forget that when it comes to mental health, Self-care can go a long way in managing stressreduce the risk of disease and increase our energy.
Every single act of self-care in your day can have a huge impact on your mental health. These are some of the Tips that will help you to achieve that:
I exercise regularlySigning up for a gym, starting a sport, going for a run, or simply setting aside 30 minutes a day to walk can help improve your mood and health.
Eat healthy food and water: Something as simple as ensuring a well-balanced diet and staying sufficiently hydrated can greatly improve the amount of energy we have throughout the day, in addition to great benefits for our health. As for the consumption of caffeinated drinks, soda or coffee, it is better to limit them.
Good rest is key: Sleeping the necessary hours, in addition to making us feel rested and helping us regain energy, is vital for the development of learning and memory and also for keeping us at bay from anxiety and depression.
In fact, there are many studies that show that lack of sleep causes irritability and irritability, which increases the chances of suffering from anxiety disorder and depression. To do this, avoid phone or TV light before going to bed.
Include some relaxing activitiesToday, there are countless programs, apps, and activities dedicated to relaxation and well-being that can help you unwind on a daily basis. Incorporating meditation, muscle relaxation, or breathing exercises can also help you achieve this.
Set goals and priorities: do not stop being aware of what you want to achieve, what you can expect from it and what you achieve and achieve every day. Any small step can be a motivator to take the next step. Also, learn to say “no” when a new task feels like it’s overstepping your bounds.
Focus on the positive and be grateful for yourselfAnother equally important task is to be able to identify those negative and useless thoughts that are holding you back from moving forward and challenge them directly to focus on the positive.
Practice being grateful for yourself, for this you can write down at the end of the day what you are grateful for in your day to day and reproduce it later in your mind.
Rely on your circle of friends and familyEmotional support that your friends and family can provide is also essential, and if you consider it essential, you can also count on the help of a psychologist who can give you the best tools and tips to work deeper on your mental health and well-being.
Especially if you are having difficulty sleeping, changes in appetite, difficulty concentrating, losing interest in things, or not being able to carry out your daily responsibilities, don’t hesitate to seek professional help and don’t wait for your symptoms to get worse.
