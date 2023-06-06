Don’t you stop thinking the same thing? You could suffer from this strange syndrome

Stress and anxiety have become a part of our day. The evidence for this is that 4 out of 10 women in Spain say they feel stressed or in stressful situations. The majority compared to the number of men, which are often associated with concerns in work, family and personal life and which can often prevent us from separating in our spare time in the form of Excessive and frequent worrying in our minds.

We talk about ideas Excessive, negative and repetitive It can range from current concerns to past experiences, problems and fears about the future… concerns that can affect our rest, work, mental well-being and even our health. Vicious thinking cycles that lead to severe mental exhaustion, which can be associated with what is known as: Mental or cognitive rumination syndrome.

What is rumination syndrome?

Rumination syndrome has something to do with these Repetitive thoughts that the mind keeps flipping over and over. Thoughts and ideas that, though you want to make them disappear from the mind, inevitably return to it as something beyond our control. kind of “broken cylinds” This gets us into a vicious circle of negativity from which it seems impossible to get out.

psychological process It mostly affects women of all ages, as shown in This study is from the University of SonoraThis is when there is a focus of interest that remains anchored to an item It can be real and imaginedThis causes us discomfort, stress and anxiety. This repetitive thought becomes constant and makes us feel a kind of loop. This is exactly the level of anxiety and stress that results in repeating these thoughts, which It makes it difficult to make decisions or find a solution to the problem.

The most common type of cognitive rumination syndrome

These kinds of ideas is done passively By the person who suffers from the syndrome and depending on its orientation, it can be distinguished into several types:

Depressive rumination

Rumination in generalized anxiety disorder

Rumination in posttraumatic stress disorder

Rumination of social phobia

Rumination in obsessive-compulsive disorder

Rumination of sleep disorders and insomnia

Rumination in eating disorders

rumination of pain

Hypochondriacal rumination

Rumination in substance use disorder

What is the cause of rumination syndrome?

As always in the field of psychology and mental health, prior experiences It has a lot to do with it. So this type of thinking and cognitive style is often influenced by early experiences that may be related to a past trauma.

And it is that, although we have all experienced what it is like to turn back into the same thing in our minds, the real problem arises when This way of thinking is repeated constantly In a timely manner as a way of dealing with a problem, idea, or concern. The negative coping style still doesn’t focus on solutions and only leads to more anxiety.

This is a cognitive pattern that may be related to a self-learning coping style. A family ambiance Or it is also associated with problems with self-esteem, anxiety processes or depression.

How do you deal with rumination syndrome?

First of all, it is important that if you have suspicions of suffering from this syndrome, anxiety, stress and negative thoughts It is part of your day to day, so do not hesitate to put yourself in the hands of an expert psychologist. In therapy you can learn Necessary emotional management toolsas well as start working on your feelings, understanding their meaning and learning tools to deal with them and make decisions.

A new thinking style that helps you gain personal security and self-esteem, reflect on the present, realize that you are not your thoughts, and promote The release of endorphins through physical exercise And made Action Plan to face the problem and solve it.

Tips to start taking care of yourself and your mental health

Whatever the circumstances , It’s always a good time to learn how to take care of yourself. and to worry about one’s health and well-being. There are many different things that can be done to improve mental health, and specifically, we’ll break down those recommended by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH).

Seven personal care tips that can help you improve your quality of life and your physical and mental health. Don’t forget that when it comes to mental health, Self-care can go a long way in managing stressreduce the risk of disease and increase our energy.

Every single act of self-care in your day can have a huge impact on your mental health. These are some of the Tips that will help you to achieve that: