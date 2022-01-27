PhD in Computer Science. UACh Aquaculture Graduates New Professionals

The specialists graduated from the study plan that seeks to form highly qualified human capital for the development of research in aquaculture sciences.

The Doctoral Program in Aquaculture Sciences (DCA) of the University of Austral in Chile, Puerto Montt, has successfully graduated two new professionals.

They are Jurleys Vellojin Furnieles, an aquaculture specialist, and Pablo Santibáñez Gallegos, a biochemist, who have submitted their thesis before evaluation committees and completed their studies in a study plan that seeks to build up highly qualified human capital to advance research in aquaculture sciences.

The title of Felgen’s final work was “Towards an Understanding of the Carbonate System in the Glacial Strait and Implications of Biophysical Processes in Southern Patagonia” and the panel was made up of external professors Dr. Michael DeGrandbury, from the University of Montana, USA states; Dr.. Rodrigo Torres, CIEP; Dr.. Jorge Mardones of IFOP-CREAN; Luis Cuevas of the University of California Department of Environmental Sciences; and Dr. Iker Uriart of the UACh Institute of Aquaculture.

Meanwhile, the professor sponsoring this work was Dr. José Luis Iriart of the Institute of Aquaculture at the University of Austral in Chile, Puerto Montt.

In the case of Santibáñez, the message was entitled “Search Mytilus chilensis for new diseases and related pathogens belonging to the list of diseases to be notified to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE)”.

The evaluation committee consisted of External Professor Dr. Ruben Avendanio, from the Department of Biological Sciences at Andrés Bello University (UNAB). Alejandro Yanez, of the UACh Institute of Biochemistry and Microbiology; and Dr. Marcela Astorga from the UACh Institute of Aquaculture.

The sponsoring professor for his part was Dr. Jaime Figueroa from the Institute of Biochemistry and Microbiology at the University of Austral in Chile.

It is worth noting that both tests were conducted through the Zoom meetings platform.

In the case of Jurleys Vellojin, the examination was chaired by Dr. Marcela Astorga, Principal of Puerto Montt Graduate School; During the Pablo Santibáñez examination, by the Director of the PhD Program in Aquaculture Sciences UACh, MSc. Sandra Marin.

“By defending Jurleys and Pablo’s theses, DCA has already graduated 14 researchers, which fills us with satisfaction. Both graduates have already published part of their dissertations on topics of great relevance to aquaculture, and both are currently included in the study program,” said Sandra Marin, director of the study program. institutions where they can work as researchers.

He concluded, “As a programme, we thank the external professors who undoubtedly contribute greatly to the training of graduates and at the same time allow them to join the networks that will give more value to their work.”