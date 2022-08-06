Petro Possession: This is how they protect the King and the invited chiefs – Investigative Unit

For at least 96 hours, Bogotá will become the most guarded city in Latin America due to the inauguration of the president-elect Gustavo Petro. But also, because of the confirmed list of guests of the succession of power in Colombia, which includes from King of Spain To a first-level delegation from US government.

They have already confirmed their attendance Chilean President Gabriel Borek; William Lasso, from Ecuador; Luis Abidaner from the Dominican Republic. In addition to Paraguay, the Netherlands, Panama, Honduras, Costa Rica, Argentina and others. The foreign ministers of Portugal, Cuba and Serbia will also be present.

King Philip VI confirmed his presence.

The United Kingdom, Japan and Korea will send diplomatic delegations.

EL TIEMPO established that the United States and Spain Familiar with the huge security apparatuswhich will be calculated With 10 thousand police and the Colombian army.

Four security loops are already enabled, Three of them are stationed at El Dorado International Airport, and on roads and hotels that will be occupied by the guests.

Some of them will also have a farewell dinner with President Ivan Duquescheduled for Saturday.

It is already enabled 28 security scheme To accompany some leaders who, anyway, will travel with them his security men.

Drones, helicopters and snipers

A thousand commandos from the special forces will support the surveillance. picture: Carlos Ortega / The Time.

In addition to the 10,000 uniformed personnel available to the police to guard the city (initially there were 7052), there will be one thousand Special Operations Commando An intelligence agent located in high areas (snipers) and strategic parts of the city.

They will also fly over the city permanently Three helicopters and several reconnaissance drones.

Other safety episodes will focus on Bolivar Square s A hundred blocks around that polygon.

One of them, commanded by General Eliasir Camacho, commander of the Metropolitan Police, will be closest to Petro. The others will be led by the general Ricardo Alarcon, DEA Director.

investigation unit

