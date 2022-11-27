Petro and López Obrador launched the Latin American axis with the success of the Venezuelan negotiations as a backdrop

Gustavo Petro and Andrés Manuel López Obrador will premiere this new Friday left axis Latin America that until just over a year ago seemed like a utopia. The district currently has six progressive leaders. The Colombian president arrived a day earlier in Mexico, where in just two days negotiations will begin between the Venezuelan government and the opposition to set a date for verifiable presidential elections. Petro and López Obrador played a key role in getting the parties to the table.

Gustavo Petro traveled to Mexico despite the cancellation of the Pacific Summit, which had been suspended due to the impossibility of Pedro Castillo attending. Congress in your country, which has the power to authorize the departure of the president, He blocked her. Anyway, there is a mini summit held there. The presidents of Chile and Ecuador, Gabriel Boric and Guillermo Laso, were like that these days. Petro lands with a very specific agenda. His goal is to fix the problems faced by some Colombians who travel to Mexico. Many denounced that they felt kidnapped by the immigration authoritiesThis year, nearly 22,000 Colombians have been denied entry.

Also on the table will be the Russian invasion of Ukraine. López Obrador spoke in his day of a peace plan that received much criticism, as it was interpreted as refusing to condemn the invader and placing him in the same position as the occupier. He tried to persuade Petro to join this initiative, which he did not reject, but he did not adopt it either. Although they have similar approaches, the Colombian believes that Latin America should not have the same position as the United States or Europe in the face of conflict and should be neutral.

It’s the same approach they both used for Venezuela. In Mexico, this is known as the principle of laissez-faire in foreign policy. Since his election, Petro has been close to Maduro, who has tried to reintegrate him into regional normality. The first objective, which was to launch the discussion on Venezuela, has already been achieved. Lopez Obrador has always adhered to the same position, which is to promote dialogue between the parties to solve the crisis in Venezuela.

After seeing Obrador, Petro will meet with the city’s mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum, one of the president’s potential successors. There he will be announced as a special guest of Mexico City and will then sign the illustrious visitors book. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva, Chief of Staff Laura Sarabia and Trade Minister German Umaña.

The recent electoral victories of Lula and Petro in the region have had repercussions in adjusting the progressive axis in Latin America. After a decade in which the left lost much credibility due to crises in Venezuela and Nicaragua, a new left path is beginning to take hold on the geopolitical map of the Indian subcontinent. With the attributes of each leadership and the characteristics of each ecosystem, this club is made up of Lopez Obrador, Argentine Alberto Fernandez and boric, the young president who stopped the extreme right in Chile and at the same time made clear the abyss separating it from the old Bolivarian bloc. Bolivian Luis Arce and, with many nuances, Peruvian Pedro Castillo joined this alliance.

This is the so-called neo-progressivism – even though it is made up of veterans like Lula or Petro – in contrast to the previous generation who sacrificed issues such as the environment, democracy or human rights in search of a socialist society. The meeting between Petro and López Obrador reinforces this axis that holds the fate of the region in his hands in the coming years.

