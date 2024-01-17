Peso Pluma and J Balvin will perform, and No Doubt will meet

(CNN) — The legendary Coachella music festival has officially announced its lineup, and it's no doubt going to be a good time for the festival that takes place every year in the Southern California desert.

Goldenvoice, the festival's production company, revealed on Tuesday that the 2024 lineup includes popular ska/punk/rock band No Doubt as one of the four main bands.

The band's appearance will mean a reunion of its members, including its leader, Gwen Stefani. No Doubt have not performed live as a group since at least 2015.

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and rapper Tyler, The Creator will also headline the festival, which will also feature Beso Bluma, Ice Spice, Blur, Sublime and Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin.

Dance Register now to access permits at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Pre-sale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11 AM PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb – Coachella (@Coachella) January 17, 2024

Before the official lineup is announced on Tuesday, No Doubt's Page mail Video of Stephanie recalling her early days with the band.

The video culminated in a video call between Stefani and her No Doubt bandmates – Tony Kanale, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young – where she expressed how much she missed them.

“Do you want to have a concert?” Stefani asked, to which Canale, Dumont and Young responded with an enthusiastic “yes!”

Although No Doubt has not announced any other concert dates, their upcoming Coachella performance marks nearly 10 years since the band has toured together. No Doubt formed in the mid-90s and became known for their classic songs like “Don't Speak,” “Just a Girl,” “Spiderwebs,” and many more.

In the early 1980s, the band embarked on solo projects after releasing several albums together. In 2004, Stefani released her first solo album, “Love. Angel. Music. Baby,” and since then she has released three more solo albums.

Leading stars at last year's Coachella festival included Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny, K-pop group Blackpink, and singer Frank Ocean. Due to injury, Ocean resigned from performing on the second weekend of the festival, and was replaced by the group Blink-182.

This year, the live music festival will return to Empire Polo Field in Indio for two consecutive weekends, April 12-14 and April 19-21.