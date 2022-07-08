Pavel Issa Contreras, Deputy Minister in charge of the Ministry of Economy

with movement Miguel Ciara- What’s up? To the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Pavel Issa Contreras was appointed head of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development.

Issa Contreras, who has until now served as Deputy Minister of Planning in The Ministry of EconomyHe is an economist and a specialist in public policy and is also a graduate of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo (Intec); He holds a Master’s degree in Economic Policy from the National University of Costa Rica and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in the United States.

According to data from his biographical data, from the end of the 80s to the mid-1990s he worked as a researcher at the CIECA Group, an economic reflection group for Dominican Republic, and as Director of Research at CRIES, A regional network for Latin America and the Caribbean for social and economic research. He also served as Economic Adviser to the Ministry of Finance during the government of Hippolyta Mejia.

His academic work has focused on issues of international trade, trade policy, human development, social policy, and rural development. His work has appeared in various types of academic publications, and he has also served as a professor at universities in the Dominican Republic, Central America, and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, in the United States,” according to a biographical note published on the ministry’s education website.

He was also in charge of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and was the Research Coordinator for the Office of Human Development (ODH) at UNDP in the Dominican Republic; served too Research Professor at INTEC, attached to the Dominican Observatory of International Trade.

As Deputy Minister, Issa Contreras was responsible for making statements about the economic recovery of that institution; In a publication issued in the middle of last year, the official noted that the government lacks a tool to allow, effectively, to implement targeted product subsidies for the poorest families, since Siuben requires a repair in which this technical team is working with the support of the Ministry Economics, Planning and Development.

He was also the person who represented the entity on committees and on the Board of Directors of the Dominican Institute of Telecommunications (Indotel).