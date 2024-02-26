date:

From February 29 to March 1, 2024 hour:

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM place:

Building H-404

The Faculty of Cultural Heritage Studies and the Externado University of Colombia will host the next Ordinary General Assembly of the Colombian Association of Faculties of Humanities and Social Sciences (ASOCOLFHCS), which will be held on Thursday, February 29 and Friday, March 1.

The main goal of the Association is to become a space to promote the recognition and promotion of the humanities and social sciences, through integration and communication among its members, dissemination of academic production, and project management for the promotion and dignity of professionals in these sciences. Areas of knowledge.

This year, the complex brings together about 32 deans of the faculties of humanities, social sciences and related sciences, from all parts of the country, both governmental and private, in addition to experts in various fields in the field of social and human sciences. It will serve as a space for exchanging ideas and enhancing the vision of the participating colleges, as well as recognizing the importance of these disciplines at the national and regional levels.

This event will consist of two days. On the first day, the Ordinary Assembly will be held, a space in which various administrative and missionary activities will be taken up. The second day will be devoted to an academic meeting between the deans, with a discussion committee aimed at creating a discussion and a clear position on the role of the humanities and social sciences in the science, technology and innovation system, as an essential element in the humanities and social sciences. Sustainable development.

Prominent figures will participate in the academic committee, including Dr. María Camila Díaz, Deputy Minister of Talents and Social Projection at the Ministry of Science; Dr. Tito Kresin, former CTel Minister; Dr. Hernando Bonilla, Dean of the University of Nariño and President of the Colombian Association of Faculties of Arts; and Dr. Elizabeth Blandon, Director of ICFES.

The viewpoint of the participants will allow to establish the role of the humanities and social sciences in the production of knowledge in the country, and the evaluation of this scientific production within the framework of national measurement systems will be discussed.

For the Faculty of Cultural Heritage Studies, this association represents an essential space for relationships, having been members of the association since last year. This will be our second participation as faculty, strengthening our commitment to strengthening the humanities and social sciences at Colombia.

https://asocolfhcs.org/index.php/es/ – @asocolfhcs