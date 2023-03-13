One woman says she only spends $35 a week buying groceries at Dollar Tree

Because of the higher prices, many people choose to buy most of their groceries from cheaper stores, such as Dollar Tree. And this strategy seems to be working very well, as it exists Someone named Rebecca Chobat says she only spends $35 a week, which is $5 a day, on average..

Chobat has a TikTok account with more than 744,000 followers called Dollar Tree Dinners, where he posts videos explaining how to make cheap food.

The woman reminds her audience that Dollar Tree offers a variety of fresh and frozen food items starting at $1.25.

Among these products you can find small blocks of cheese, milk, frozen fruits and vegetables, chicken nuggets and ice cream.

Plus, there are Dollar Tree branches that offer raw fish fillets or chicken breast for $1.25 and ground beef for $3 and $5, plus canned goods.

Chobat often cooks dishes to keep his budget down, including tacos, chili, and soup.. She also said she cooks a lot of rice, beans, chicken, and canned tuna, foods that are usually inexpensive.

Some of the recipes Chobat shares include chicken pot pie, meatloaf, Dollar Tree gumbo, sausage biscuits and gravy. And Alfredo pasta with smoked sausage.

It also says that all dishes can be made in a regular slow cooker or on the stovetop.

Shubat said he opened his account to help low-income people increase their budgets..

On her TikTok account, Chobat said she lives alone, so she only cooks for herself. However, she says most of the meals she prepares can feed three or four people, so her information is useful for families.

The woman said she would rather buy packaged protein than, say, pre-cook chicken. This is especially useful for people who don’t have space to refrigerate food.

Many people who rent rooms, live in temporary housing, or have small apartments often have limited or no refrigeration space. This means that they cannot buy things in bulk. They can’t cook things in bulk and have to rely more on their pantry,” Chobat said, according to Business Insider.

She said there are a lot of TikTok users telling her in the comment box of her videos to share more recipes for meals that don’t use frozen ingredients.

