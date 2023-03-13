March 13, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

A new fleet of R211 trains arrives on the New York subway after five years

Zera Pearson March 13, 2023 2 min read

Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

MTA authorities gathered in upper Manhattan to celebrate the entry of the former New subway trains for the fleet It has not been renewed for more than five years.

The MTA ordered 535 R211a trains including 440 cars with “state of the art” amenities, 15 Staten Island Railroad trains and 20 cars with an open lane feature.

In February, the transit authority held a special preview event that allowed journalists to ride a train made up of the new-style cars.

In the future, there will be open aisle experimental trolleys, too It will allow customers with mobility devices or strollers to move around the train like never before“And I’m excited to test drive these new cars,” said Quemuel Arroyo, director of accessibility for the MTA.

current models It has wider doors that are designed to speed up boarding and reduce the amount of time trains spend in stations.

“The new cars will give our passengers a more modern commuter experience, so riding the metro won’t feel like a step into the past,” said MTA Chairman and CEO Jano Lieber.

We are investing over $6 billion in new train cars As part of the MTA’s $55 billion historic capital program, it’s not just for facelift, because these new rolling stock allow us to provide more frequent service.”

according to, ABC7 The new cars feel light and airy inside as there is 10% more space.

In addition, Safety on board is improved by an extensive network of surveillance cameras, since there are dozens of them throughout the train, which can be monitored in real time by train operators and drivers.

Also read:

See also  Analysts expect the dollar to move between $3,690 and $3,750

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

One woman says she only spends $35 a week buying groceries at Dollar Tree

March 13, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

What happens to your engine if you don’t change the oil on time

March 12, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

A new chain of hamburgers and wings will fly a flag on the island – BrandStudio

March 12, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Download WhatsApp Plus March 2023 | latest version | apk | download | How to install | Red Whatsapp | blue | nnda | nnni | data

March 13, 2023 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

At least 8 dead after boat capsizes in San Diego County, California

March 13, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

A new fleet of R211 trains arrives on the New York subway after five years

March 13, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Salma Hayek’s apparent disappointment at the Oscars has an explanation

March 13, 2023 Lane Skeldon