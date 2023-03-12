Engine oil change It is one of the most important services for cars and must be performed at the recommended times. This helps keep your vehicle running smoothly, extends the life of the vehicle, and avoids costly repairs.

Changing the engine oil, in particular, is one of the most important things. If this is not done regularly, you risk damaging some parts of your car.

A car’s engine is a very important part of a car’s operation, so keeping it in top condition is vital to being able to drive it properly. AndMotor oil is responsible for keeping all metal parts lubricated and in good condition is always vital to a vehicle.

Changing the oil is an essential engine maintenance service. Credit: Reynald Roll | unsplash

Clean, fresh engine oil Improve your vehicle’s performance by lubricating parts and keeping your engine clean and healthy. However, over time, the fluid breaks down and has difficulty performing its functions.

The consequences of not doing regular oil changes are many, some more serious than others, but all of which can take a lot of time and money to fix.

that What happens to your engine if you don’t change the oil on time??

1.- Wear components

An engine consists of many moving metal parts, such as pistons and valves. The lubricating properties of motor oil help protect these parts by reducing friction. After the recommended oil change interval, the engine oil will deteriorate and will not be able to fully protect the components from friction and this will lead to engine damage.

Engine oil cap / Image: Shutterstock. Credit: Shutterstock

2.- Engine overheating

In addition to the cooling system, engine oil also plays an essential role in cooling the engine, as it can get to places where coolant can’t. As motor oil ages, it degrades and thickens due to exposure to high temperatures. This thermal breakdown prevents the oil from absorbing heat, which can overheat the engine and cause deformation or failure of other parts.

3. – Accumulation of dirt

Motor oil also cleans the inside of the engine, removing small particles and debris. Over time, this dirt can build up and clog the oil channels. This can significantly reduce engine life.

When the oil has not been changed for a long time, it will start to gel or harden in the engine, and it will eventually turn into sludge and not do its job.

Engine wear due to poor lubrication / Image: Shutterstock Credit: Shutterstock

4.- High fuel consumption

When engine oil gets old, it starts to age, thickens and turns to sludge, and by the time that happens, the engine has to work a lot harder to do its job. This means that you need more fuel with the same amount of power.

