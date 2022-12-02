Omar Trujillo died at the age of 44; What happened to him

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/01/2022 22:54:42

The Mexican football In mourning after that came down Omar Trujilloformer football player for Monarcas Morelia and the Mexico national team, He passed away on Thursday At the age of 44 due to a heart attack.

Moises Munozwith whom Trujillo shared the Monarcas dressing room, revealed the news Through his social networks, he confirmed that he was saddened by the passing of his friend.

I just learned that my former partner and great friend Omar Trujillo, captain of Monarcas Morelia and the national team, passed away today, sad news, rest in peace dear Tico. pic.twitter.com/Ba3yoR1nxq – Moises Muñoz (@MoyMu23) December 2, 2022

“I just learned that my former partner and great friend Omar Trujillo captained the Monarcas Morelia team and chose the National Passed away Today, sad news, rest in peace dear Tico.”

According to information from Quadratin, The former defender had a heart attack While I played soccer With his friends in his home country of Morelia.

Omar first appeared in the summer of ’98 with extinct Monarch Morelia and together Won the 2000 Winter Championshipwhen Luis Fernando Tena captained them by defeating Toluca in the Grand Final.

His leadership led him to be Borivach captainwith whom he played for 11 years, before moving to Atlas in 2009.

until, Omar Trujillo came to play for the Mexican national team. The friendly match Tricolor played against Poland in 2005, which ended in a one-goal draw.

Trujillo He said goodbye to Fields in 2012 with Toros de Celayathe team that played in the Extinct Promotion League.

In addition to the teams already mentioned, the native of Morelia, Michoacan He played for the Tigers in the 2010 Apertura, Although he barely played five matches.