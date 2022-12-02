Summary and result of Costa Rica 2 – Germany 4 in the Qatar World Cup 2022

The 38-year-old Frenchwoman is not a new figure in major competitions: she has stood out in the world of refereeing for years, and since 2019 she has led the rankings of the best referees in the world, According to the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

“I started out as a player, I started playing in a division, and then I wanted to learn the rules of the game, I was just interested in that, and I started taking some courses,” she told CNN in an interview in 2019. And I remembered at that time that women’s football was not as developed as it is now. He chose arbitration “and the choice was the right one”.

When she started training, there were no women in her group. He trained with men and started refereeing. “Sometimes they ask (the reasons why they are judges) because they want to know and comment on the decision. I tried to explain to them, but sometimes it’s hard to understand,” she said.

In 2019, she became the Frenchwoman The first woman to rule the men’s final European football, in a match between Liverpool and Chelsea. Two years later, she was the first to take the main position in the UEFA World Cup qualifying match in Qatar. The match he ran Netherlands vs Latvia in Amsterdam.

She has also acted as an arbitrator in matches in the French League and in the second tier of the European League.

