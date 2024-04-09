Officer Leito wanted to break his silence from prison and get paid for the interview

The Venezuelan, who brutally mocked the US to his 500,000 TikTok followers for “immigrant influence” and forced border crossers to “occupy abandoned houses”, now loses the freedom he once enjoyed in America, complaining to The Post and expressing: “I miss me. Freedom!”

By New York Post

Lionel Moreno complained of unjustified “harassment” Wednesday during a 30-minute video visit from inside the Geauga County Jail in Chardon, Ohio.

“I came here to America because I was persecuted in my country … but they are doing the same thing to me in America: persecuting me,” lamented the 27-year-old Moreno.

“False information about me in the media. They slander me. “I'm misrepresented in the news… I'm a good father, a good husband, a good son, a good man, humble, respectful of people who respect me,” Moreno continued, speaking only in Spanish. Face from the point of view of the video camera during the interview.

“I'll lose my whole life, I'll lose my freedom!” knife

With Moreno out of frame, the camera showed inmates in blue-striped jumpsuits sitting at five silver metal tables through a glass window. At one point during the video visit, five inmates looked in his direction, some shouting at him inexplicably.

“whats going on?” Moreno could hear himself muttering to himself.

“I'm afraid they're going to kill me. “They're coming for my life!” said.

Moreno said he's been in touch with his wife, Veronica Torres, and since his incarceration has urged The Post to contact him so he can “collect” an undisclosed amount for a “nice interview” with her. The post does not pay for interviews.

March 23. Moreno was handcuffed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement fugitive agents in Columbus, Ohio on March 29, nearly two years after Torres and Eagle Pass, Texas, crossed the southern border illegally on April 29, 2022.

He was allowed to remain in the country thanks to a parole program approved by the Biden administration, but later failed to show up for required checkpoints with immigration officials, according to ICE.

