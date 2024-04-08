Sunshine for the Solar Eclipse – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK — The big day has arrived. New York will be one of the states that will be able to see the totality of the solar eclipse.

But what about the weather? We have good news.

Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s are expected for Monday afternoon's eclipse. New York City will have 90% coverage starting at 2:10 PM, peaking at 3:25 PM and ending at 4:36 PM.

You can visit this link to see the timing of the eclipse.

Although it will be cloudy and rainy west of our area, the clouds won't hit until Monday night and won't affect viewing of the eclipse.

Due to the event, several schools, including the Livingston, East Orange, Cliffside Park, Passaic and Secaucus school districts, also decided to dismiss students early. See more information here.

For more information on this celestial phenomenon, click here.

Forecast for the next few days

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to be in the 70s, but rain will return on Wednesday and temperatures will drop again with the possibility of storms Friday afternoon.

