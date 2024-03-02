Nutshells reveal what Mesolithic forests were like

▲ Illustration of paradigm changes from the time of early humans to the present day.Europe Press Pictures

Saturday, March 2, 2024, p. 5

Madrid. Carbon isotope analysis of hazelnut shells found at archaeological sites makes it possible to reveal what the places where humans lived thousands of years ago looked like.

In a new study published in Frontiers in environmental archaeologyResearchers at the University of Oxford have devised a method of analyzing preserved hazelnut shells to indicate whether microhabitats around archaeological sites are densely wooded or open and grass-like.

This is based on the fact that hazelnuts grown in closed environments, such as dense, shaded forests, have very different carbon isotopes than hazelnuts grown in open, sunny environments. The new method can help us understand not only what the local environment was like thousands of years ago, but also how humans affected their habitats over time.

By analyzing carbon in hazelnuts recovered from archaeological sites in southern Sweden, ranging from Mesolithic hunter-gatherer camps to one of the largest and richest Iron Age settlements in northern Europe, we show that hazelnuts are increasingly being collected in open environments. Lead author Dr Amy Steering from the University of Oxford said in a statement.

Humans in Northern Europe have used hazelnut trees as a source of materials and food for thousands of years. Nuts are an excellent source of energy and protein, can be stored for long periods and their shells can also be used as fuel.

Like all plants, hazelnuts contain carbon, which exists in different forms known as isotopes. The ratios of different carbon isotopes are changed by the relationship between carbon dioxide concentrations between leaf cells and the surrounding environment. In plants such as hazelnuts, this ratio is strongly affected by sunlight and water availability; In places where water is not scarce, such as in Sweden, sunlight affects the ratio more. When there are fewer trees competing for sunlight and photosynthesis rates are higher, hazelnut trees will have higher carbon isotope values.