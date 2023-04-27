Noise indicating problems with the direction of the vehicle

Maybe you ever wondered Why does your car make a noise every time you turn the steering wheel?. good, To discover the source of the problemAnd You need to dig a little deeper. How does the noise sound? Do you hear a squeak, thud, whine, squeak, buzz or click? The sound your car makes will tell you what kind of problem you’re going to run into.

There are several reasons why you may hear steering wheel noises from the front of your car. After all, complex mechanisms and connections must support the full weight of the engine and car. Here we will tell you the main reasons why your car makes a noise every time you turn the steering wheel.

The smooth handling or maneuverability of the steering wheel largely depends on the power steering system. Credit: Pixabay

The main causes of noise

The growling, whining or squealing sound that your car makes every time you turn on the road is an indication of a serious problem. It will help temporarily if you lubricate the parts. However, these components are likely to eventually fail if you don’t address the root cause of the problem right away. In general, these are the main reasons why the steering wheel makes noise when turning:

1. Noise when driving at low speed

Are you driving at a low speed? If your car is making noises when turning, you should check the condition of the suspension or power steering. It might be a file Clicking, popping or squeaking sounds are caused by worn or damaged suspension joints. Because they resist impact drilling On the highway while supporting the heavy weight of the car, they eventually wear out. When the linkage is damaged, the suspension components begin to scrape at the point of contact, which creates the noise you hear.

On the other side, If you hear a sizzling noise, the power steering pump is likely bad. Check if the noise is coming from the front of the engine. If so, the pump is definitely the culprit.

An automobile’s ball joints are an essential part of the steering and suspension system. Credit: Shutterstock

2. Noise when driving at high speeds

If you are driving at high speeds and hear steering wheel noises when cornering, the problem has something to do with the bearings, CV joints, or differential gears. A bad coupling could be the cause of the sounds every time you take a sharp turn. On the other side, If you hear a wheezing, try checking the wheel bearings. As your car shifts its weight while turning, the load is transferred to the bearings. Be sure to address this problem immediately as ignoring it will result in uneven tire wear. If it becomes more serious, the wheels may start to vibrate.

3. Noise when driving at normal speeds

At normal driving speeds, screeching, beeping and screeching sounds are caused by faulty components. The power steering system may have damaged parts. Therefore, it is recommended to have it checked by a professional mechanic.

If there is a loose belt or if your power steering fluid is running low, you can easily fix the problem yourself.

The steering column connects the suspension to the steering wheel. Credit: Shutterstock

On the other hand, there are components in a system Power steering It can crack, fray, or break over time. These parts include the tie rod connecting the joints and the steering gear; the belt that drives the pump at the front of the motor; and the hoses connecting the gear and the pump. So when you hear a noise every time you turn the steering wheel at normal driving speeds, it is an indication that there is a problem with the power steering components.

