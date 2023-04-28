WhatsApp: List of phones that will not work in May 2023

Every application on mobile phones needs to be updated to incorporate new functionality that the developer or company will add. This is the case The WhatsAppthe most widely used courier service in the world and in Mexico, though Not all phones will have the latest update and will not work by May 2023.
Why is WhatsApp not updating on multiple phones?
One of the main reasons is product hardwarewhich has already reached its limits and is unable to take advantage of technology that is increasingly innovative and requires more resources.
Although sometimes it is not handled by the mobile operating system, in the circumstances it is, because if it is Internet connection bad or ineffective storage space It is within its limits or, in some, because its duration The battery is very lowthe update may not be offered.
It should be noted that although some phones will not have the latest update, they will be able to continue using the messaging service until they are out of date in a few more months.
On which phones will there be no WhatsApp update?
It should be noted that this procedure applies to both mobile phones android Likes iPhoneas long as they are in the following list:
LG
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus F5 phone
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Optimus F3 phone
- LG Optimus F3Q phone
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus F6 phone
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7 phone
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung galaxy s3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy X2 cover
Huawei
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
iPhone
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s Plus
Other phones
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Faea F1THL W8
- Lenovo A820
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Sync Five
- Winko Dark Knight
- ZTE V956 – UMI X2 phone
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE GrandMemo
