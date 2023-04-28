WhatsApp: List of phones that will not work in May 2023

Every application on mobile phones needs to be updated to incorporate new functionality that the developer or company will add. This is the case The WhatsAppthe most widely used courier service in the world and in Mexico, though Not all phones will have the latest update and will not work by May 2023.

Why is WhatsApp not updating on multiple phones?

One of the main reasons is product hardwarewhich has already reached its limits and is unable to take advantage of technology that is increasingly innovative and requires more resources.

Although sometimes it is not handled by the mobile operating system, in the circumstances it is, because if it is Internet connection bad or ineffective storage space It is within its limits or, in some, because its duration The battery is very lowthe update may not be offered.

It should be noted that although some phones will not have the latest update, they will be able to continue using the messaging service until they are out of date in a few more months.

On which phones will there be no WhatsApp update?

It should be noted that this procedure applies to both mobile phones android Likes iPhoneas long as they are in the following list:

LG

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5 phone

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3 phone

LG Optimus F3Q phone

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6 phone

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7 phone

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung galaxy s3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X2 cover

Huawei

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

iPhone

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s Plus

Other phones