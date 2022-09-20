September 20, 2022

Nissan recalls more than 200,000 pickup trucks

Zera Pearson September 20, 2022 1 min read
New York (CNN) – Nissan is recalling more than 200,000 pickup trucks due to the risk of vehicles tipping over while parked.

Nissan Frontiers and Titans from 2020 to 2023 models are affected, with 203,223 vehicles sold.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said trucks can slip accidentally because the transmission parking stem, which prevents vehicles from moving, may not operate when the trucks are in the “park” position.

Owners are advised to use the parking brake every time they stop their car.

According to Nissan, this voluntary recall campaign is separate from the one announced in June for certain trucks. The company recalled more than 180,000 Frontiers and Titans from 2020 to 2022 for the same risks.

Nissan said it will send letters to owners on November 1. Affected buyers can call the Nissan Customer Service line at 1-800-867-7669.

