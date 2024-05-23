Nicolas Maduro’s regime closed a small restaurant because the owners took a photo with Maria Corina Machado

The Maduro regime closed shop to receive Maria Corina Machado



System attempts Nicolas Maduro The accusation of subverting the opposition before the presidential elections scheduled for July 28 is still prevalent today. This Wednesday, the authorities again launched their repressive mechanism and punished some women for receiving the opposition leader. Maria Corina Machadoon your site.

The authorities closed the small restaurant selling breakfast to the opposition leader



Earlier, on her way to Apure, where she was greeted by large crowds in the streets, the anti-Chavista stopped at a supermarket. Small road restaurant To buy breakfast. There, he met two of his employees, who did not hesitate to express their happiness with this sudden visit, and documented the moment on video.

In the photos, Machado is heard recalling that she had eaten delicious food in the past in this business, while the women hug her and give her strength to continue. The politician even went into the kitchen and took pictures with them.

Mass repression: The Maduro regime closed down a small restaurant that sold breakfast to María Corina Machado

However, the joy was short-lived. Moments later, when Machado left the building on Corozo Pando, Via San Fernando, officers from National Integrated Service for Customs and Tax Administration (SENIAT) To close the site for The papers are not in order.

“They closed our business here because Maria Corina Machado came to visit us. She stopped by and bought us 14 breakfasts. Thank God, the Siniyat family arrived here.”One of the women says as three people from the organization review the documents. “For the first time in our lives, the X-rays are upon us. The only restaurant they are closing is this one, nothing more. There are three restaurants, there are bakeries, there are liquor stores, and wineries, which also do not have papers, and here they are closing the restaurant,” claiming that this is merely retaliation for receiving the opponent.

Closing buildings and facilities visited by the opposition leader is a new repressive maneuver by the regime of Nicolas Maduro (EFE)

Likewise, another employee explains that the lack of certain requirements requested by officials is due to the company’s low sales. “Sometimes the empanadas aren’t sold,” he says, pointing to larger nearby establishments that don’t receive visits from the authorities.

The method of attacking opponents who receive Machado during her tours of the country, who facilitate her travels or who are connected to her in some way, is the new method that the ruling party has found to try to limit its influence without directly attacking your candidacy. competitor, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

At the beginning of May, the dictatorship closed two hotels where Machado stayed, and then closed a third hotel before his arrival.

Already on May 4, dictatorship Two hotels closed Where the politician resided with her entourage. One of them was Oromaco HotelIn Kourou, the capital of Falcon State, which faced economic sanctions and a temporary suspension of its operations. It was the second a stepAlso in Maracaibo after the visit.

A few days later, on the sixteenth of the same month, the regime repeated these actions El Recreo Hotelin the city of La Victoria, although it was like that this time Before Machado and Urrutia passed through Aragua. “They will lack the necessary paperwork to seal the homes of all the Victorians who will receive the next president. “We will win”Activist Carlos Daniel Zapata responded in a message on social media, explaining that they would not be intimidated.